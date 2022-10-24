ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Alabama DL to miss rest of season after neck surgery

Alabama will be without a veteran defensive lineman for the rest of the season. Senior Justin Eboigbe won’t return this fall after injuring his neck, Saban said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. When asked if he’d be back on the field this fall, “I don’t think so,” was Saban’s response.
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Baltimore beats Brady, Bucs

Exactly 20 years since the previous time that quarterback Tom Brady played in a third consecutive loss, the Baltimore Ravens gave him an anniversary gift – a third consecutive loss – in the NFL’s Thursday night game for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Brady completed 26-of-44...
AL.com

Bears safety, ESPN have something to say about Mac Jones

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and ESPN had things to say about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Wednesday – Brisker about Jones’ foot and ESPN about a Jones’ pass. In Chicago’s 33-14 victory over the Patriots on Monday night, Brisker was in the vicinity as...
AL.com

Bucs promote Nolan Turner before Thursday night’s game

When Tampa Bay plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, safety Nolan Turner will be on the field as a member of the Buccaneers’ 53-player active roster for the first time. The Bucs signed the former Vestavia Hills High School standout from their practice squad on Thursday. NFL teams...
AL.com

Texans coach foresees larger role for Christian Harris

Christian Harris made his NFL debut on Sunday, and Houston Texans followers can expect to see a lot more of the former Alabama linebacker now that he’s healthy again. “Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively?” Houston coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. “If we think that he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field. I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys, and we found a way to start the process yesterday.
AL.com

Giants trade former Alabama prep star to Chiefs

The injured marred tenure of 2021 first-round draft choice Kadarius Toney with the New York Giants ended on Thursday, and the former Blount High School quarterback seemed happy about it. After the Giants traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, he tweeted: “Chiefs Kingdom, baby. Thank you, God.”. :
AL.com

Patriots going with Mac Jones at quarterback

Wednesday must have been a pretty good day for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before practice on Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a standard reply at his press conference when asked about the team’s quarterback situation: “We’ll see how it goes today.”. In his opening...
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

