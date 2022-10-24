Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg joins Deion Sanders for homecoming, takes jab at Alabama State coach: ‘We SWAC’
Deion Sanders brought a heavy hitter to Jackson State’s homecoming over the weekend. Snoop Dogg attended the game against Campbell, and, in the process, jabbed Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. for comments he made earlier this season after a confrontation between the coach and Sanders. “I know they...
Alabama DL to miss rest of season after neck surgery
Alabama will be without a veteran defensive lineman for the rest of the season. Senior Justin Eboigbe won’t return this fall after injuring his neck, Saban said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. When asked if he’d be back on the field this fall, “I don’t think so,” was Saban’s response.
One of Alabama’s top senior high school quarterbacks will miss the playoffs
This is an opinion piece. One of the state’s best and most underrated high school football players will miss the postseason. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Ethan Crawford tore his ACL in last week’s win over McAdory and will have surgery Thursday, according to coach Jamie Mitchell. Crawford, a Southern Miss...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Shaq challenges Charles Barkley to spelling contest: ‘That Auburn education pulled me through, America’
Charles Barkley passed, barely. During TNT’s coverage of the NBA on Wednesday, Shaquille O’Neal challenged the former Auburn star to spell “spectacular.” And he bet $10,000. Hilarity ensued. It appears that Barkley’s first attempt - he needed to write it down - was off the mark....
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Coaching carousel: Another Class 6A high school football job now open
Make that a pair of high-profile head football coaching jobs now open in the city of Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa City Schools (TCS) announced Thursday that Paul Bryant High School is looking for a head football coach along with Central-Tuscaloosa. AL.com reported earlier this week that Rodney Bivens Jr. had stepped down...
NFL Thursday night: Baltimore beats Brady, Bucs
Exactly 20 years since the previous time that quarterback Tom Brady played in a third consecutive loss, the Baltimore Ravens gave him an anniversary gift – a third consecutive loss – in the NFL’s Thursday night game for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Brady completed 26-of-44...
Bears safety, ESPN have something to say about Mac Jones
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and ESPN had things to say about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Wednesday – Brisker about Jones’ foot and ESPN about a Jones’ pass. In Chicago’s 33-14 victory over the Patriots on Monday night, Brisker was in the vicinity as...
Bucs promote Nolan Turner before Thursday night’s game
When Tampa Bay plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, safety Nolan Turner will be on the field as a member of the Buccaneers’ 53-player active roster for the first time. The Bucs signed the former Vestavia Hills High School standout from their practice squad on Thursday. NFL teams...
Texans coach foresees larger role for Christian Harris
Christian Harris made his NFL debut on Sunday, and Houston Texans followers can expect to see a lot more of the former Alabama linebacker now that he’s healthy again. “Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively?” Houston coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. “If we think that he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field. I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys, and we found a way to start the process yesterday.
Giants trade former Alabama prep star to Chiefs
The injured marred tenure of 2021 first-round draft choice Kadarius Toney with the New York Giants ended on Thursday, and the former Blount High School quarterback seemed happy about it. After the Giants traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, he tweeted: “Chiefs Kingdom, baby. Thank you, God.”. :
Who plays Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football tonight? Buccaneers-Ravens live stream, TV, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Oct. 27, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion...
Patriots going with Mac Jones at quarterback
Wednesday must have been a pretty good day for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before practice on Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a standard reply at his press conference when asked about the team’s quarterback situation: “We’ll see how it goes today.”. In his opening...
Scarbinsky: Nothing like telling Bo stories when you were along for the ride
Of course I got the book. It’s all about Bo Jackson. Greatest athlete I’ve ever seen, heard, talked to, defended against an uninformed national backlash and hitched a ride in a limo alongside from LaGuardia Airport in Queens to the Downtown Athletic Club in Manhattan. Greatest athlete anyone...
Examining the state’s current high school recruits from underrated to college ready
Which current Alabama high school football player has the highest ceiling in college?. Which recruit is ready to contribute immediately on the next level?. In addition to listing the top 25 overall recruits in the state regardless of classification, several statewide media personalities gave their opinions on those three questions.
Class 7A volleyball: McGill-Toolen powers past Bob Jones for 22nd state title
McGill-Toolen had a simple motto for this year’s edition of the Dirty Dozen. Whether basking in victory or wallowing in defeat, the McGill-Toolen volleyball team never took a set for granted and chose positive affirmation over any other motivator. It worked. The top-ranked Dirty Dozen withstood tying run after...
Week 11 HS Picks: Predicting the final scores of 20 key regular-season finales
Some good statewide non-region matchups in the final week of the regular season along with a few key region games as well. The playoffs will be solidified when the weekend is over. Here are the final 20 picks of the regular season, though the fun continues in the postseason. Alabama...
