WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw
Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
“He Compared Himself To Roman Reigns, I Don’t Think That’s Even Close” – Ric Flair On Seth Rollins
When it comes to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns being on the same level, Rollins has a long way to go. That’s at least according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Back in 2012, Rollins’ road to stardom began when he was in The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose at the time. Following the end of the stable in 2014, all three wrestlers would go on to become world champions.
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 24th 2022
The October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw was headlined by the Raw Women’s Championship clash between Bianca Belair and Bayley. While stars such as Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory were also in action. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show pulled in 1,641,000 viewers...
AEW Dynamite Ratings – October 26th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 26th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 997,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.32 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is an increase on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 752,000 viewers with...
“I Think I Have One More Run Left In Me” – Buff Bagwell
Could we once again see Buff Bagwell in the squared circle?. The former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member, Buff Bagwell, recently took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Buff Bagwell Wants Back In The Ring. Buff Bagwell spoke about a multitude of topics, and the...
Bruce Prichard Details Vince McMahon’s Contentious Relationship With Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are undoubtedly two of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. For his part McMahon took his father’s promotion and grew it into the the sports entertainment powerhouse that WWE has become today. During this expansion, Hulk Hogan was McMahon’s biggest star, and the WWE Hall of Famer eventually crossed over into the mainstream, becoming a major celebrity in his own right.
Liv Morgan ‘Murdered’ By Chucky As He Drops Multiple F-Bombs [VIDEO]
After losing her SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules on October 8th, things haven’t improved for Liv Morgan. Following her defeat to Ronda Rousey Morgan has seemingly begun to descend into madness of WWE television. As the weeks have passed she has become more and more unhinged, delivering punishment by the bucket load to Sonya Deville.
AEW Announce Triple Signing
2022 has been a stellar year for signings made by All Elite Wrestling. Although no one has had quite the same buzz as the likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk did in 2021, the company has managed to snap up a plethora of formidable talent. The Kingdom...
Jim Cornette Claims Recent SmackDown Segment “Buried” Sonya Deville
On the October 21st episode Friday Night SmackDown Liv Morgan demolished her Sonya Deville as she continued her descent into apparent madness. However, Jim Cornette was less than impressed with how the action played out. On the show, Morgan took the fight to Deville in ferocious style appearing more and...
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now Is The Perfect Time For Triple H To Sign CM Punk
When CM Punk left WWE in 2014 it seemed unthinkable that he would ever return to a wrestling ring, let alone the company he appeared to hate so much. However, despite years of denials, Punk did eventually wrestle again and a became a two-time AEW World Champion before everything came crashing down.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Bizarre Plan To Avoid Match With Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash At The Castle where he emerged to help Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. From that moment forward, Sikoa has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Reigns acting as an enforcer for The Bloodline. While Reigns continues...
Ronda Rousey Responds To Recent Fan Criticism
Following Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank cash-in at the namesake premium live event in July, she and Ronda Rousey have spent the past few months battling over the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The feud seemingly concluded with Rousey walking out as a two-time champion following their Extreme Rules collision.
Chris Jericho Slammed CM Punk As “Cancer In The Locker Room” Following AEW All Out
When CM Punk won the AEW World Championship for a second time in front of his hometown Chicago crowd he appeared to be on top of the world. However, his actions in the hours after this victory sparked chaos backstage, something which drew the ire of Chris Jericho. After securing...
Kurt Angle Wanted To Create WWE Band With Chris Jericho
Kurt Angle is inarguably one of the most acclaimed professional wrestlers in the world. With a multitude of championships, memorable matches, and hilarious skits, the Olympic gold medalist rarely shied away from success, whether in the wrestling ring or out of it. Explaining on the latest Kurt Angle Show, the...
2022 PWI Women’s 150 Top 10 Revealed
The 2022 PWI Women’s 150 list has been revealed. The famous list is headed by current World of STARDOM Champion Syuri. The evaluation period for the list is from October 1st 2021 until September 15th 2022. The rankings are determined by a set of strict criteria which can be found below.
Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Ava Raine Revealed As Mystery Schism Member On WWE NXT
Simone Johnson joined WWE as a trainee at the Performance Center in February 2020 at just 18-years-old. As the daughter of Dwayne Johnson, she is the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history. Both her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia were also legends of the squared circle. Back in May, Simone Johnson revealed that she had been given a new WWE moniker, Ava Raine.
Triple H Considers Annual WWE Hell In A Cell PLE “Completely Dead”
First held in October 2009, the Hell in a Cell premium live event has remained a staple on the WWE calendar for the past thirteen years. Although some of the namesake matches have been well-received, the event itself has been bemoaned by fans. The requirement to have a rivalry escalated to the level of such a match put many fans off the stipulation as a whole.
Chris Jericho To Meet Former ROH World Champion On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho captured the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli. The ‘Ocho’ has since followed that win up with successful defences against Bandido, Bryan Danielson and Dalton Castle. Alongside his work in the ring, Jericho has vowed to destroy the legacy...
Tommaso Ciampa Successfully Undergoes Hip Surgery
Tommaso Ciampa hasn’t been in action since a WWE live event held on September 17th where he lost to then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley. While there were rumors that the star could be joining The Judgment Day back in April, he’s instead found himself in an alliance with The Miz in recent months, attempting to aid his friend in feuds with both Logan Paul and Dexter Lumis.
