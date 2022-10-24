ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
Cadrene Heslop

Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America

Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent. UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
MLive.com

Kitchen bestsellers from Amazon

Discover deals from Amazon’s kitchen bestsellers list. Foodies, cooks and people always on the go will enjoy Amazon’s kitchen bestsellers, which are the most popular products based on sales, and the information is updated hourly. Discover deals on Amazon Basics kitchen scales, vegetable choppers, and ergonomic mats for standing for extended periods of time.
Greatist

Should You Buy Your Steak From Costco?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Costco is at once a wonderland and a dizzying maze of obstacles (Read: other shoppers with giant, overflowing carts all getting in each other’s way).
mytotalretail.com

Target Triples Apple Shop-in-Shops to 150 Stores Ahead of the Holidays

Target has more than tripled the number of Apple at Target shop-in-shops this year, now reaching more than 150 locations, the retailer announced Wednesday. The expanded collaboration gives more consumers a one-stop-shop for Apple products and accessories just in time for the holidays. Members of Target Circle, the retailer's loyalty program, now have access to a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+ with no purchase required. Target also will have special holiday offers on select Apple Services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+, with some including up to five months free, available through Target Circle.
CNET

Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?

With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.
TheStreet

One Out of Five Walmart Customers Buy This

Walmart bases much of its appeal to shoppers on low prices for many necessities. In the search for growth, the retail giant has gone after the grocery and club membership businesses in recent years. But sometimes just renewing an old business line can help the cause as well. In the...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Coca-Cola products may look slightly different next year.

New York –Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences over the last year. Now, it's aiming to add more cans, bottles, and value packs to give cash-strapped customers more options — even if it means paying more for less in the end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy