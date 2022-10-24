ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye’s Racism Gets Him Dumped by CAA, Inspires Antisemitism in L.A.

By Danny Hernandez
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 3 days ago

Beverly Hills police are currently investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers blaming Jewish people for gun control laws, while sad mogul Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tirades are being credited with bringing a new a wave of anti-Jewish speech and actions.

The latest in a string of incidents include miscreants hanging banners over the 405 freeway stating, “Kayne was right about the Jews,” while Beverly Hills cops searching for the origin of the strange and disturbing flyers.

West spewed his Jew-hate on social media and TMZ , on the Drinks Champs podcast and on Tucker Carlson Tonight , though the Fox show cut West’s vile yammering before the comments were made public by Vice .

Among his many brain glitches, West has stated that Planned Parenthood is the product of a collaboration between the KKK and Margaret Sanger “to control the Jew population.” Along with announcing that he was going to “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has stated that Black people are Jews, making it impossible for his comments to be antisemitic. These comments mirror ideas espoused by by BHI adherents and members of Nation of Islam, the largest black nationalist organization in the country with a long history of antisemitism and bigotry, according to the Anti-Defamation League .

Though West’s comments have served as a catalyst for some anti-Jewish groups to take action, they’ve also been met with massive blowblack from Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, California Governor Gavin Newson and many others. Although that almost certainly meant nothing to Ye, we’d wager he took notice when mega-agency CAA dropped him as a client on Monday, while a completed documentary on the racist rapper has been permanently canned by MRC studio executives, Variety reports . West was also dumped by Balenciaga and the Gap.

West is not the only one who has come under fire due to his Nazi-esque statements, either. Adidas, which has a deal with West lasting until 2026, has seen falling stock prices and large-scale calls for the company to cut ties with the embattled Yeesh.

While Adidas had placed West’s deal under review as of October 7, just a day after he shared his paranoid hate with Tucker Carlson, the sportswear giant has yet to officially dump the performer, or even make a statement.

City News Service contributed to this report.

