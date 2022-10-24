ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WTGS

South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah; here's what to expect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The South Georgia State Fair kicked off Thursday night, and fair organizers said they’re excited for the event's 73rd year. The fair is organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah and will run through Nov. 6. It will include rides, games, fair foods, entertainment and more.
SAVANNAH, GA
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS issuing second round of P-EBT benefits

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of DFCS is starting to issue a second round of P-EBT benefits to SNAP-enrolled children. The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) began issuing a second round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits to the state’s youngest SNAP-enrolled children. For children to qualify, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and enrolled in SNAP from August 2021 to May 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Georgia official says solar farms are polluting waterways

An official with the state Environmental Protection Division says runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms is becoming a major source of pollution for Georgia’s rivers and streams. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on south Georgia’s sandy soil which is vulnerable...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Georgia boy identified as child inside suitcase in rural Indiana, 2 charged

After six months, the young boy finally has a name: Cairo Jordan. His mother, Dejaune Anderson, is one of the people charged in his death. She is still at large. After a months long investigation, Indiana State Police now know the identity of a young boy whose body was found inside a suitcase earlier this year in a rural area of southern Indiana. ISP has also charged two people, including the boy's mother for his death.
INDIANA STATE

