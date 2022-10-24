After six months, the young boy finally has a name: Cairo Jordan. His mother, Dejaune Anderson, is one of the people charged in his death. She is still at large. After a months long investigation, Indiana State Police now know the identity of a young boy whose body was found inside a suitcase earlier this year in a rural area of southern Indiana. ISP has also charged two people, including the boy's mother for his death.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO