Sean McVay gives injury updates on Brian Allen and Kyren Williams ahead of Week 8

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, but they are getting healthier entering Week 8. Sean McVay revealed on Monday that Brian Allen is going to return this week and Kyren Williams is close to having his 21-day return window begin.

Allen has been sidelined since Week 1 with a knee injury that required him to undergo surgery. Amid Allen’s absence, the Rams have deployed Coleman Shelton, Jeremiah Kolone, and Matt Skura at the center position with Shelton also suffering an injury that has forced him to miss time.

The return of Allen is crucial with the offensive line struggling with communication for weeks. Besides the update on Allen, McVay shared that the Rams are likely a week away from having Williams begin his 21-day return window.

The Rams are looking to trade Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson hasn’t consistently produced at the running back position this season. There were also reports in Week 1 that McVay had big plans for Williams to begin the season, but he sadly sustained a high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the previous five games.

With the lack of a running game, the Rams could still look to acquire a running back via trade after being outbid for Christian McCaffrey by the San Francisco 49ers. On the other hand, the rookie out of Notre Dame is expected to see a decent-sized role once he’s healthy enough to see the field again.

