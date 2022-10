OL Larry Borom (concussion) Right tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion. Center Lucas Patrick was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury on Thursday. That leaves the Bears down two additional starters on the offensive line, as Cody Whitehair remains on IR. Riley Reiff will likely get the start at right tackle.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO