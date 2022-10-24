Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clemson Offer Was Unexpected for 2023 RB Jamarius Haynes
2023 RB Jamarius Haynes picked up his very first collegiate offer over the weekend and it came from the Clemson Tigers.
thetigercu.com
Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester
From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
FOX Carolina
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN College GameDay
Highlighting what's new in the area including Legion Tattoo Society, Savvi Pet Accessories, and El Paso Tacos. The York County Sheriff’s Office said they seized enough fentanyl to kill every person living in their area. Oconee County online scam warning. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Oconee County Sheriff’s...
scgolfclub.com
Upstate Sweep.. Seneca and Pickens are SCHSL Champions
Chesnee got the championships season started off well for the Upper State with their AA State Championship,. Now two more highly ranked golf teams have added state championships and the AAAA and AAA trophies will be in the Upstate. At the Hilton Head Lakes Course, Pickens won the second golf...
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
To Reach Full Potential, Clemson Needs More From WRs
This Clemson team certainly has a defense capable of competing at the highest level, but is the offense there yet? It's no doubt much improved from a season ago, but is it explosive enough to compete with the best of the best?
Like Death, Taxes, You Can Count on National Media Saying Clemson Does Not Belong
You might think, having one of the more difficult early-season schedules in the country, playing eight straight weeks without a bye and four of those being on the road, that Clemson would have as much respect as anyone in college football this season. However, that is not the case
Brent Venables 'Indebted Forever' to Clemson
Current Oklahoma head coach and former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables joined Faxon Childress on WCCP The Roar to discuss his decade-long tenure as a member of Dabo Swinney's coaching staff.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
FOX Carolina
High school marching band competition season
Intense debate over LGBTQ books continues at Greenville County comment session. Justin Dougherty sits down for a one-on-on with the Founder of the National Cheer Safety Foundation Kimberly Archie to discuss new lawsuit. Memorial for Maj. Rudolf Anderson. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maj. Rudolf Anderson, Jr. was a pilot...
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Halloween Fair Shipwreck, Travelers...
wspa.com
The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries In Greenwood
“The following is sponsored content from The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries”. Megan is at The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries to show you what they have to offer. The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries. 864-229-4012.
greenvillejournal.com
Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history
Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools rank third in state for ACT scores
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools say the county ranks third out of all regular, public school districts in South Carolina on the ACT for graduating seniors. According to the district, the class of 2022 earned an average ACT score of 20.9, improving from last year’s average...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police ask for help finding teen last seen at her high school
Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old South Carolina girl. Police said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville. Sweeney has brown hair, which is dyed red/burgundy. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
Comments / 0