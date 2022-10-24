ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

thetigercu.com

Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN College GameDay

Highlighting what's new in the area including Legion Tattoo Society, Savvi Pet Accessories, and El Paso Tacos. The York County Sheriff’s Office said they seized enough fentanyl to kill every person living in their area. Oconee County online scam warning. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Oconee County Sheriff’s...
CLEMSON, SC
scgolfclub.com

Upstate Sweep.. Seneca and Pickens are SCHSL Champions

Chesnee got the championships season started off well for the Upper State with their AA State Championship,. Now two more highly ranked golf teams have added state championships and the AAAA and AAA trophies will be in the Upstate. At the Hilton Head Lakes Course, Pickens won the second golf...
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

High school marching band competition season

Intense debate over LGBTQ books continues at Greenville County comment session. Justin Dougherty sits down for a one-on-on with the Founder of the National Cheer Safety Foundation Kimberly Archie to discuss new lawsuit. Memorial for Maj. Rudolf Anderson. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maj. Rudolf Anderson, Jr. was a pilot...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Autoweek.com

John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races

John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Halloween Fair Shipwreck, Travelers...
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history

Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools rank third in state for ACT scores

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools say the county ranks third out of all regular, public school districts in South Carolina on the ACT for graduating seniors. According to the district, the class of 2022 earned an average ACT score of 20.9, improving from last year’s average...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC

