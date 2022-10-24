Read full article on original website
WATCH: Sam Pittman Addresses Auburn Match-up
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the media for his Wednesday press conference to go over all things Auburn. He talks about the status of KJ Jefferson, breaking the 6 game-losing streak they have to Auburn, and also areas that need some work.
Bryan Harsin complimentary of Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin feels his team is in for a battle on Saturday when the Razorbacks invade Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) are two of three teams at the bottom of the SEC West standings along with Texas A&M. Both Arkansas and Auburn are coming off a bye week. Harsin, like Sam Pittman, feels good about what his team got accomplished during the bye week.
Auburn will be huge test for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows when the Hogs take the field on Saturday against Auburn they will be in for a tremendous challenge. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) has a losing record, but each of the losses have come against ranked teams. Auburn lost to Penn State 41-12, LSU 21-17, Georgia 42-10 and Ole Miss 48-34. They enter the Arkansas game after a bye week with a three-game losing streak. Pittman talked about the Tigers losing to ranked teams.
Pooh Paul, defense preparing for final stretch of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hoping the bye week has the defense healthier and mentally fresh as they prepare for the final five games of the regular season. Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is sixth on the team with 23 tackles. Paul has 12 solo tackles, three for loss, a sack, one quarterback hurry, forced a fumble and recovered one. Sam Pittman has taken notice of Paul’s play.
KJ Jefferson, offense hopes to build off BYU performance
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a bye week, but prior to that they defeated BYU 52-35 piling up 644 yards of total offense. In that game, quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards. That was some return for Jefferson who was injured late in the Alabama game and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Now Jefferson and his teammates have turned their attention to Auburn who they face on Saturday.
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates
LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
