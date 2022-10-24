ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?

By Kate Bieri, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6zyx_0il9PNGm00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States.

Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!

“I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter home,” explained Cassandra Bell-Warren, the former president of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors. “Overall, we’re centrally located. There’s a lot of job opportunities here.”

According to the report, the median starter home price in Memphis in September was more than $87K. The median income in Memphis is almost $31K. With a down payment of 20%, the average Memphis resident could, in theory, afford to buy a starter home.

A quick Zillow search found multiple properties listed at $87K and less, but the quality of the homes varied greatly.

“$87,000 for a family home does not cut it,” explained Raphael Small, a local realtor. “It won’t have the size. It won’t have the space. It won’t be the neighborhoods that are conducive to better education.”

With mortgage rates approaching 7%, both real estate professionals reminded Memphis residents they can always buy now and refinance later.

“Rents are becoming as high – if not higher than most mortgages,” Small explained.

“We don’t have a crystal ball,” Bell-Warren said. “If you can buy now, buy now.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Lj Swinney
2d ago

Where in the hell you going to find a decent home for 87,000 and then interest rates are high unless they calling a starter home you got to go in and renovate your self these people think we believe everything they say 🤣🤣🤣👹👁️👁️🤔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis in May officially returning to Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May will officially be back on the river in 2023, Leigh Shockey, Memphis in May 2023 Board Chair, announced on Thursday, October 27. Memphis in May released the news, saying both Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will return to the Memphis riverfront Downtown in Tom Lee Park.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Comcast looking to fill 40 job positions in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New job opportunities are coming to Memphis. Comcast will be hiring 40 residential installation and service technicians in the Bluff City. The technicians will be responsible for delivery and installation services. The company is offering a $1,500 sign-up bonus to hired candidates. The company is now accepting applications. To learn more about […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis

Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Munford lone unbeaten, Bartlett jumps to No. 2 in Dynamix Power 10

Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 11.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Sheriff announces candidacy for Memphis mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man in charge of running the Shelby County Jail wants to run the City of Memphis. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced his candidacy for Memphis mayor on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Sheriff Bonner is the top cop in Shelby County, with more than 40 years...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents. Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW customers get $0 due bills

MEMPHIS, TN. — Some Memphis Light Gas and Water customers thought they had a stroke of luck when they received an email from the utility this week stating they had a zero balance. It turns out it was a mistake that MLGW said it has since corrected. “I’ve had a couple of really good things […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
133K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy