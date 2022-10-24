Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States.

Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!

“I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter home,” explained Cassandra Bell-Warren, the former president of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors. “Overall, we’re centrally located. There’s a lot of job opportunities here.”

According to the report, the median starter home price in Memphis in September was more than $87K. The median income in Memphis is almost $31K. With a down payment of 20%, the average Memphis resident could, in theory, afford to buy a starter home.

A quick Zillow search found multiple properties listed at $87K and less, but the quality of the homes varied greatly.

“$87,000 for a family home does not cut it,” explained Raphael Small, a local realtor. “It won’t have the size. It won’t have the space. It won’t be the neighborhoods that are conducive to better education.”

With mortgage rates approaching 7%, both real estate professionals reminded Memphis residents they can always buy now and refinance later.

“Rents are becoming as high – if not higher than most mortgages,” Small explained.

“We don’t have a crystal ball,” Bell-Warren said. “If you can buy now, buy now.”

©2022 Cox Media Group