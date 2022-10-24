Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City firefighters battle house fire on NW 29th Street
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters battled a house fire Thursday morning in the 1900 block of NW 29th Street. The fire started in the back of the home near an electrical box that hooks up to the home. Crews believe the fire was electrical in nature. Two...
KOCO
Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
KOCO
WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
‘Then I just got mad,’ Homeowner refuses to let alleged burglar escape house after home invasion
Two homeowners fought back after a terrifying home invasion.
KOCO
Walk to Defeat ALS set for Sunday in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City. Christy Galyean spoke to KOCO about the walk. You can click the video player above to watch the full interview.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
30+ bullet shell casings found outside NE OKC home after drive-by shooting, neighbors shaken up
An early morning drive-by shooting in a NE Oklahoma City neighborhood has left some residents feeling uneasy and fearful.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Residents in one northeast Oklahoma City community woke up to gunfire on Wednesday morning.
news9.com
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested a man who was allegedly too drunk to keep an eye on his son Sunday evening.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
KOCO
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on northbound I-35 in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A crash involving two commercial vehicles caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 35 in Payne County. Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a truck carrying a petroleum tank and an Amazon semitrailer were involved in a collision on I-35 just south of Highway 51, near the Stillwater exit. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the petroleum tank was empty, but one of the trucks caught fire.
Suspect In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff In SW OKC
An armed man was arrested after he refused to come out of his home, prompting an overnight standoff in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The incident happened at a home near Southwest 15th Street and South Czech Hall Road. Oklahoma City Police said the homeowner called 911 when a man,...
‘It’s dangerous, it’s inconvenient, it cost us money’: Logan Co. residents frustrated over three decade long road damage
A multitude of Logan County residents pointed News 4 in the direction of what they deem to be undriveable roads, saying each one has taken a toll on them financially and physically.
KOCO
Morning rain causes crashes, downed power lines in Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — More storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro overnight, causing problems for residents and drivers. The storms Tuesday morning knocked out power and created issues for drivers on metro roads. Crews responded to several crashes, two of which involved tractor-trailers. A tractor-trailer crash blocked all eastbound...
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
One person injured in Midwest City shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.
News On 6
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
