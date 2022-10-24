ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Littlefield PD issues zero-tolerance for unlicensed drivers after fatal crash death of teen

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said Thursday that it initiated a zero-tolerance policy for unlicensed drivers following the death of an unlicensed driver on his way to school. “If your child is detained for operating a motor vehicle without a license or operating a motor vehicle outside of listed restrictions, your child will […]
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KCBD

1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash at 19th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
LUBBOCK, TX
kurv.com

Tragic Discovery Inside House Following Fire

Four people are dead in a West Texas house fire. The flames erupted early Wednesday morning in Lubbock, and quickly engulfed the home. The original call for help warned police that there were gun shots. Investigators have not confirmed if there is a connection between the shooting and the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire

The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy