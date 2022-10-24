Read full article on original website
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue at around 9:50 p.m.
KCBD
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR responded to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access ramp at Quaker and Loop 289, one on the overpass near Slide Road in the eastbound lanes, and one at 5000 W. Loop. According to LPD, the crash at Quaker involved a black...
everythinglubbock.com
‘No continued threat to the public,’ LPD says in deadly North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement on Thursday afternoon about the fatal shooting of Servero Losoya, 55, in North Lubbock on Friday, October 21. In the newest statement, LPD reassured the community that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the...
everythinglubbock.com
Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
4 people found dead after house fire in Lubbock, LPD said
Four people were found dead in a home destroyed by a fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street, Wednesday morning between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Littlefield PD issues zero-tolerance for unlicensed drivers after fatal crash death of teen
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said Thursday that it initiated a zero-tolerance policy for unlicensed drivers following the death of an unlicensed driver on his way to school. “If your child is detained for operating a motor vehicle without a license or operating a motor vehicle outside of listed restrictions, your child will […]
Identities released for 4 killed after shots fired, house fire in Lubbock
According to a press release from LPD, the deceased were later identified as 46-year-old Anjelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid and 48-year-old William Boyles.
KCBD
1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
Police reveal new details, explain South Lubbock SWAT situation
On Wednesday, Lubbock Police were called out to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance,” that ended in a SWAT standoff.
everythinglubbock.com
Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
KCBD
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation into the death of four individuals is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit following a Wednesday morning house fire in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon...
Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
KCBD
Littlefield PD declares zero tolerance for unlicensed driving after student death
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police posted a warning to parents on Wednesday, promising to issue citations to any teen caught driving without a license, and to their parents. Vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense. This policy change comes after the death of a 17-year-old killed in...
Neighbors shocked after shots fired, arson kills 4 people
LUBBOCK, Texas — Several neighbors were shocked after four people were found dead in a house fire near 124th Street and Oxford Avenue. The victims were identified as Angelica Vasquez, 46, Felipe Madrid, 18, Andres Madrid,15, and William Boyles, 48. Neighbors told EverythingLubbock.com the oldest son, Felipe, was heavily involved in band at Lubbock High […]
kurv.com
Tragic Discovery Inside House Following Fire
Four people are dead in a West Texas house fire. The flames erupted early Wednesday morning in Lubbock, and quickly engulfed the home. The original call for help warned police that there were gun shots. Investigators have not confirmed if there is a connection between the shooting and the fire.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
