Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Buildout underway at Ross Dress for Less on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Following on the heels of the Old Navy announcement about its soft opening in November 2022, comes word about the buildout finally underway for Ross Dress for Less. It was June 23, 2022 when neighbors were hit with the news Office Max was closing on...
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI
October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Trail Sharks wrap up season with strong performance | By Coach Julie Willmas
Washington Co., WI – The Washington County Trail Sharks were at their last mountain bike race of the season. They raced on the state course in Waterloo, WI; Trek Headquarters’ for mountain bike trails. The team had another great weekend of racing with weather that was perfect for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
More Halloween stories of sweaty masks and swapping candy on the kitchen floor
Washington Co., WI – Costumes have changed but many Halloween traditions have stayed the same. Below are local memories from Halloweens past including embarrassingly treasured homemade outfits and candy swapping on the kitchen floor. Shelly Kehoe of West Bend – “We’d spread all our candy around on the floor....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
It’s time to move in; Trail’s Edge Apartments could be your new home
West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartments move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Inflation and food prices in Washington County, WI
October 26, 2022 – Washington County, WI – As inflation is top of mind for many in the community and across the country, WashingtonCountyInsider.com will review some price comparisons and track family grocery staples. Neighbors across Washington County, WI are welcome to chime in on food prices you’re...
WBAY Green Bay
SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
spectrumnews1.com
Horizon West Condos: City of Waukesha files suit; potentially leaving condo owners on the hook for demolition cost
WAUKESHA, Wis.— The city of Waukesha filed a suit on Monday that would require condo owners to foot the bill for demolition of the Horizon West condo building. That means those condo owners may potentially be in charge of paying for the building to be knocked down if the suit is ruled in the city’s favor in court.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Prayer vigil Wednesday evening for owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant
October 26, 2022 – Mayville, WI – A vigil will be held tonight at 7 p.m. in Mayville for the owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chime in with your rainfall totals across Washington County, WI
October 26, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The latest rain to sweep Washington County, WI sure did add ‘gutter cleaning’ to the honey-do list this coming weekend. A consistent rain fell across the fields as most farmers already had their corn harvested for the season.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public
CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
wpr.org
What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?
Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
