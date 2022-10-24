ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots have received trade calls about four veteran WRs

The New England Patriots apparently are the team to call if you're an NFL team seeking wide receiver help. The Patriots have fielded calls from teams on four of their veteran wide receivers -- Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne -- ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, our Phil Perry reported Wednesday.
numberfire.com

Patriots' Mac Jones expected to start Week 8 clash with Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Week 8's game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Jones reportedly took 90% of the first team reps in practice on Wednesday and will start against the Jets on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Bill Belichick was non-committal on New England's starter, but now it appears Jones will be under center. Bailey Zappe returns to a backup role.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount

Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
NBC Sports

Patriots Week 8 injury report: Three key players remain sidelined

The New England Patriots did not make any changes to their injury report on Thursday as they prepare for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the New York Jets. Center David Andrews (concussion), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) each were listed as non-participants in practice for the second straight day. Eight other Pats players, including cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) remain limited.
NBC Sports

Mac Jones removed from injury report before Week 8 vs. Jets

Mac Jones is healthy and off the injury report for the New England Patriots as they prepare for Sunday's Week 8 game at the New York Jets. Jones made his return to game action Monday night in the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears. He missed the three previous matchups with an ankle injury. Jones reportedly took 90 percent of the first-team reps in practice Wednesday and will start versus the Jets, per ESPN's Field Yates.

