ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Off death row, Scott Peterson moves from San Quentin to prison in Amador County

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Scott Peterson has been moved from San Quentin State Prison, where he’s spent the past 17 years, to a prison that has yards for inmates with “sensitive needs.”

Peterson was transferred Friday to Mule Creek State Prison in the Amador County city of Ione, about 65 miles north of Modesto.

Peterson was taken off death row at San Quentin last November when he was transferred to the San Mateo County Jail ahead of resentencing. His death sentence for the murders of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner, was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 2020 and he was resentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

He stayed in the San Mateo County Jail until the conclusion of an evidentiary hearing in March that was held to determine if he should get a new trial on the grounds of juror misconduct. That decision is expected in the coming weeks.

He was transferred back to San Quentin, but off death row, and then transferred again last week to Mule Creek State Prison.

A new booking photo taken during his intake shows him with a very short salt-and-pepper mustache and beard, a contrast to the clean shave he’s had during his recent court proceedings.

Mule Creek State Prison has “sensitive needs yards (SNYs),” which according to material from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are designed to house “inmates who had documentation noting them to be of high notoriety based on their criminal history, inmates who participated with the government as informants, and inmates who made the decision to drop out from gangs.”

A CDCR spokeswoman said the prison is “a general population ... and they have several yards with multiple classifications to be able to safely house a number of incarcerated people. It is not an exclusive SNY institution.” She did not say where Peterson was housed.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fentanyl Discovered In Calaveras County Jail

San Andreas, CA – An inmate at the Calaveras County Jail was discovered to have smuggled fentanyl into the facility. The narcotics were located on the female prisoner around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 22). Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark reports that correctional officers found the drug on 21-year-old Emille Alexandra Lozano of Wallace, who was then isolated from other inmates.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Suspects, including Auburn woman, sentenced for 2021 Placerville Halloween attack

Two women, one from Auburn, were sentenced Oct. 7 in relation to a 2021 Halloween assault in Placerville. Vivian Hope Bertrand, 21, of Auburn and Theodora Athena Economou, 23, of Placerville were reportedly damaged property on Main Street and used a hatchet to injure a female victim near her left eye when she asked them to stop. A male victim also sustained a left thumb injury when attempting to stop the attack.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row

SACRAMENTO - Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look. Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Defense for accused Stockton serial killer seeks gag order

A judge in Stockton is expected to decide today whether to impose a gag order on the case of an alleged serial killer. Wesley Brownlee, 43, has been charged with murdering three men in Stockton this year. Authorities have also said he is suspected of killing two other people in...
STOCKTON, CA
eastrockawaygull.com

Latest in the Stockton Murder Mystery

After a long investigation and living in fear, Stockton police are proud to announce that they have arrested a 43-year-old serial killer by the name of Wesley Brownlee. He was linked to the six murders and one wounding of a homeless woman. Brownlee was arrested on October, 15th at around 2 AM while so-called “hunting”. Brownlee was held in court on Tuesday, October, 18. He was charged with three murders. The night of his arrest he was found with a firearm in his waistband. Later on, the firearm was confirmed as the gun used to kill the innocent victims.
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento Observer

Stockton Resident Tied to Serial Killings

(CBM) – Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man arrested in Yolo County pleads guilty to human smuggling: DOJ

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Mexico who was accused of smuggling people into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez.  Gonzalez was arrested in late September after he allegedly tried to hold the people he was transporting for more […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

18-year-old arrested, facing animal cruelty charges in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing two cats from an Orangevale neighborhood after one cat was found dead, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 7, deputies arrived at the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue after two cats were reported stolen. A […]
ORANGEVALE, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee

STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

7K+
Followers
115
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy