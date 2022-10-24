ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State picks up Crystal Ball for 2024 top-100 wide receiver

If there’s a position on Ohio State’s roster that’s recruiting at the highest level, it’s the receiver spot. Thanks to position coach Brian Hartline and the overall offensive success, the Buckeyes are recruiting the nation’s best year in and year out, and winning those battles more times than not. Fortunately, the current trend of recruiting success for Ohio State doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
Eleven Warriors

Three-star 2024 Tight End Ryner Swanson Says Getting an Ohio State Offer “Would Be Hard To Turn Down,” Brandon Inniss Honored As All-American

Three-star 2024 tight end Ryner Swanson may reside in California, but his family has plenty of Ohio roots. His father, Boad, graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1991. A good portion of the Swanson family still resides in the Columbus area, so Ryner is used to making yearly trips to Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Analyzing Ohio State’s Performance Against Iowa, Previewing A Big Game at Penn State and Drafting Buckeye Basketball Lineups

Ohio State wasn’t perfect against Iowa, but its defense sure came close. Even though the Buckeyes didn’t have their best offensive day against Iowa, they still scored more points than a Kirk Ferentz-led Hawkeye team has ever allowed. Given that, the good certainly far outweighed the bad in Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa, especially on defense – where Dan’s prediction that the defense would outscore Iowa’s offense came true – though there are reasonable questions to be asked about Ohio State’s rushing offense after the Buckeyes struggled in that regard on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tommy Eichenberg Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for Performance Against Iowa

Tommy Eichenberg has earned a national defensive player of the week award for the second time this year. Previously named as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, Eichenberg added another honor this week when he was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his performance against Iowa.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines

As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Zach Harrison, Tommy Eichenberg And Tanner McCalister Come Up Big, the OSU Run Game Struggles And Quinn Ewers Plays His Worst Game

If you were holding onto any stock in the Iowa offense entering this weekend, it’s time to get rid of it while you still can. The Ohio State defense proved a turnaround ain’t coming anytime soon for the Hawkeye offense, which was stymied every which way by Jim Knowles and company in Saturday’s 54-10 Buckeye win. On the flip side, several scarlet and gray defenders raised their profile with outstanding efforts during the victory, even if the offense had an off day – yes, even with 54 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Penn State Game Poster

There will be no tricks, only treats for Ohio State in Happy Valley this weekend. Ohio State and Penn State will meet this Saturday in a battle between two of the best teams in the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll, but it's never mattered what the rankings were heading into this matchup. Sparks always fly.
COLUMBUS, OH
blackheartgoldpants.com

David Porter was right

Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy