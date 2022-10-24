Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State

Read full article on original website
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Penn State During Radio Show
“When you look at the schedule every year and map out your road to Indianapolis, a big part of it is beating Penn State.”
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Expects "a Good Environment" in Happy Valley, Says Ohio State Will Need "Fast Start" Against Penn State on Saturday
After a blowout win over Iowa last weekend, Ohio State will face Penn State on Saturday in Happy Valley. Ryan Day took to the airwaves to preview the Buckeyes' matchup with the Nittany Lions. Here are some highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan:. Ryan Day.
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg's Pick Six Against Iowa Symbolized the Difference in This Year's Ohio State Defense
At first, it looked like (yet) another lousy throw. Spencer Petras' Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day began by throwing a perfect spiral directly into the hands of Tanner McCalister. The only problem? McCalister does not play for Petras' team, the Iowa Hawkeyes. For anyone who follows the sport...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State picks up Crystal Ball for 2024 top-100 wide receiver
If there’s a position on Ohio State’s roster that’s recruiting at the highest level, it’s the receiver spot. Thanks to position coach Brian Hartline and the overall offensive success, the Buckeyes are recruiting the nation’s best year in and year out, and winning those battles more times than not. Fortunately, the current trend of recruiting success for Ohio State doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon.
Eleven Warriors
Penn State Game Trailer Has Us Ready to Chase Greatness With the Buckeyes
The Buckeyes will take another step toward greatness on Saturday. Ohio State travels to State College, Pennsylvania, this weekend for a battle with Penn State. In Happy Valley, nothing is given, everything is earned. "It's time to find out what we are willing to do for our climb, and all...
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
FanSided
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
Eleven Warriors
Three-star 2024 Tight End Ryner Swanson Says Getting an Ohio State Offer “Would Be Hard To Turn Down,” Brandon Inniss Honored As All-American
Three-star 2024 tight end Ryner Swanson may reside in California, but his family has plenty of Ohio roots. His father, Boad, graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1991. A good portion of the Swanson family still resides in the Columbus area, so Ryner is used to making yearly trips to Columbus.
Eleven Warriors
Analyzing Ohio State’s Performance Against Iowa, Previewing A Big Game at Penn State and Drafting Buckeye Basketball Lineups
Ohio State wasn’t perfect against Iowa, but its defense sure came close. Even though the Buckeyes didn’t have their best offensive day against Iowa, they still scored more points than a Kirk Ferentz-led Hawkeye team has ever allowed. Given that, the good certainly far outweighed the bad in Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa, especially on defense – where Dan’s prediction that the defense would outscore Iowa’s offense came true – though there are reasonable questions to be asked about Ohio State’s rushing offense after the Buckeyes struggled in that regard on Saturday.
Illegal Motion Podcast: Another Hawkeye Black Eye
The guys on Illegal Motion talk about the depravity of Iowa's offense, the rest of week 8, and preview week 9...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for Performance Against Iowa
Tommy Eichenberg has earned a national defensive player of the week award for the second time this year. Previously named as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, Eichenberg added another honor this week when he was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his performance against Iowa.
Eleven Warriors
Cade Stover Calls Ryan Day “The Guru Of All Football” As Seven Buckeyes Preview Upcoming Road Game at Penn State
After a 54-10 dismantling of Iowa at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State will be back on the road Saturday for its second road game of the season, and arguably the toughest matchup to this point in Penn State. Tight end Cade Stover, who was one of seven Buckeyes to meet with...
Eleven Warriors
Andrew Dennis Enjoyed His First Visit to Columbus and Justin Frye's Coaching Style, Micah Hudson Appreciates Ohio State's Culture
Three weeks ago while he was sitting in class, 2024 three-star Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Dennis received a text from Ohio State Director of Recruiting Strategy Nick Murphy. Murphy expressed to Dennis that OSU was interested in him as a prospect, and hoped to host him on a visit soon....
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses Chop Robinson's value after DE practiced leading up to OSU game
James Franklin has to prepare for one of his team’s toughest challenges yet. Chop Robinson practicing was a good sign on Wednesday. Robinson has been out with a undisclosed injury and missed the Minnesota game. He practiced on Wednesday, however. Franklin talked about how disruptive Robinson can be on...
247Sports
College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines
As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
Eleven Warriors
Zach Harrison, Tommy Eichenberg And Tanner McCalister Come Up Big, the OSU Run Game Struggles And Quinn Ewers Plays His Worst Game
If you were holding onto any stock in the Iowa offense entering this weekend, it’s time to get rid of it while you still can. The Ohio State defense proved a turnaround ain’t coming anytime soon for the Hawkeye offense, which was stymied every which way by Jim Knowles and company in Saturday’s 54-10 Buckeye win. On the flip side, several scarlet and gray defenders raised their profile with outstanding efforts during the victory, even if the offense had an off day – yes, even with 54 points.
Eleven Warriors
Penn State Game Poster
There will be no tricks, only treats for Ohio State in Happy Valley this weekend. Ohio State and Penn State will meet this Saturday in a battle between two of the best teams in the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll, but it's never mattered what the rankings were heading into this matchup. Sparks always fly.
blackheartgoldpants.com
David Porter was right
Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
