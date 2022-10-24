ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Report

1,000 Venezuelan migrants expelled to Tijuana via San Diego so far

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wasak_0il9MtKH00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — About 1,000 Venezuelan migrants have been expelled from the U.S. into the city of Tijuana since Oct. 12, well below projections of 200 per day but enough to fill shelters beyond capacity, the director of Tijuana’s Migrant Affairs Office said.

Enrique Lucero stated while some migrants have been taken to shelters, others have traveled to Mexico City to formally apply for asylum.

Venezuelans set up tent camp in Juarez

The Department of Homeland Security has announced plans to “lawfully and safely bring up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans into the United States,” provided they meet certain criteria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Udlp_0il9MtKH00
There’s a critical shortage of bed space in shelters throughout Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npGxF_0il9MtKH00
Migrants at shelters are fed basics such as lentils and tortillas. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

According to the DHS website, to be eligible, Venezuelans must:

  • Have a supporter in the United States who will provide financial and other support;
  • Pass rigorous biometric and biographic national security and public safety screening and vetting; and
  • Complete vaccinations and other public health requirements.

While some Venezuelan migrants are trying to follow this path in Mexico City, others are choosing to remain in Tijuana hoping the asylum doors swing open for them.

“We’re waiting for help from any organization that can give us a hand,” said Jose Rodriguez, a migrant staying at the Migrant Alliance shelter. “Little by little we’re trying to get situated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpKIb_0il9MtKH00
Jose Rodriguez is a migrant from Venezuela recently expelled from the U.S. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

At the shelter where Rodriguez is staying, volunteers show up to help migrants fill out forms and to answer questions, but legally there is very little they can do.

“Most of us in the group here are somewhat confused, we hear some things, then something else, we are in limbo,” said Rodriguez.

‘Not a riot, no hostages taken’: Mexican officials downplay Venezuelan uproar at migrant detention center

Migrant Alliance is operated by José María García Lara, who told Border Report his facility and others across the city aren’t in a position to accept more Venezuelans.

“There’s so many Venezuelans we don’t know where we can place them, there’s no more room in shelters in Tijuana, they’re all full,” said García. “We’re in a migrant crisis all along the border zones, the shelters continue to be filled, this has been happening for weeks, a few months.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Last week, Lucero announced plans to set up a shelter at one of the city’s sports units that would house up to 300 migrants, but the facility is still not set up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 57

Darryl Morris
2d ago

ok that's a start now get the rests then get the Cubans the Haitians the Dominicans African an every body else trying to come in an shut the borders down.

Reply(7)
31
Suz Henrich
3d ago

Just what were these people expecting anyway when in this country there are so many Americans that are home can’t find a job and rentals are so expensive even a room to rent in a house can be $ 500.00 a month .

Reply
27
Kenneth Sample
2d ago

They are after free stuff and limitless welfare from the bleeding heart left who is bent on destroying our country.

Reply(4)
31
Related
Border Report

Venezuelans unaware they’re now subject to Title 42 expulsions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One day after the Department of Homeland Security said it would begin expelling Venezuelan migrants entering the country illegally, Mario Freitas stood under a tent on the U.S. side of the border wall, hoping to be allowed to continue his journey. “We came across in the morning, happy to […]
EL PASO, TX
maritime-executive.com

Venezuela Gives the U.S. 60 Days to Extradite “Fat Leonard”

Venezuela has cleared the way for the extradition of famed businessman Leonard Francis, aka “Fat Leonard,” to return to the United States after he attempted to escape custody and his upcoming sentencing in the now famous U.S. Navy bribery case. Venezuela’s signal that it would cooperate with the U.S. authorities came as members of the U.S. Congress also called for an investigation into how Francis was able to escape custody.
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Border Report

Border Report

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy