Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Transaction Analysis: Flyers Roll the Dice on Bellows
Bellows will practice with his new team at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees on Friday. As a team in search of goal-scoring sources, the Philadelphia Flyers seemed to be one of the main candidates to claim Kieffer Bellows as soon as the news broke that the New York Islanders had put their 2016 first-round pick on waivers on Wednesday. Regardless of which club claimed him, New York likely suspected that they would not be able to get the 24-year-old left winger through waivers and assign him to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders.
NHL
Rasmussen to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Red Wings game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking against Bruins center Krejci. Michael Rasmussen will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Detroit Red Wings forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Boston Bruins center David Krejci on Thursday. The incident occurred along the wall in the...
NHL
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
NHL
CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
NHL
Bailey set for 1,000th NHL game with Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Josh Bailey isn't someone who looks too far ahead, but during the offseason, he couldn't help thinking about the magnitude of approaching 1,000 games played in the NHL, all for the New York Islanders. The time will come when the Islanders visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday...
NHL
Ripken congratulates Kessel for setting NHL consecutive games record
MLB ironman salutes Golden Knights forward who's played 990 games in row. Phil Kessel is drawing praise from the ultimate sports ironman. The Vegas Golden Knights forward broke the NHL record for consecutive games played on Tuesday when he took the ice in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks. It was Kessel's 990th straight game, breaking the record of former defenseman Keith Yandle, who set the record last season playing with the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
Assist of the Season? Konecny's backhand, no-look pass worth watching
Flyers forward, off to red-hot start, avoids two defenders, finds teammate for goal. Travis Konecny makes a slick backhand pass to Tony DeAngelo, who one-times it into the net to kick off the scoring. 00:46 •. Travis Konecny is off to such a hot start for the Philadelphia Flyers he's...
NHL
Canucks hold off Kraken for first victory of season
SEATTLE -- The Vancouver Canucks held off the Seattle Kraken for their first win of the season, 5-4 at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. It was the 600th NHL win for coach Bruce Boudreau. "I haven't been thinking about that since about the third game," Boudreau said. "I just wanted...
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
NHL
Vilardi has goal, assist, Kings end 10-game skid against Lightning
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended a 10-game skid against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 win at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It was the second-longest active streak in the NHL; the Arizona Coyotes have lost 19 straight games to the Boston Bruins. It was the first...
NHL
Sorokin makes 41 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves and the New York Islanders shut out the New York Rangers 3-0 at UBS Arena on Wednesday. The shutout was Sorokin's first of the season and 11th in the NHL. He tied the Islanders record with seven last season. "He was outstanding,"...
NHL
NHL's role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
NEW YORK -- Brenda Moller exited the elevator of the NHL corporate offices in New York on Oct. 17. She was greeted by executive vice president, club business affairs Susan Cohig and others she would get to know as colleagues for two weeks at a host organization for the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.
NHL
Believe You Will: Timeline of Kessel's Record-Breaking Streak
Maybe you were at work, maybe you were with friends and family. Perhaps you were gliding through another day of 9th grade. Phil Kessel was tying his skates for his first game as a Toronto Maple Leaf. He knew it was the start of a new chapter after a trade from the Boston Bruins, but he didn't know it was the start of a consecutive games played streak that would etch itself in hockey history.
NHL
2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
NHL
Kapanen takes silly pictures of teammates with disposable camera
Kasperi Kapanen has an eye for the right shot. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward was given a disposable camera to capture some candid photos of his teammates. Kapanen did not disappoint capturing lots of big smiles and eyes half closed in a video of the photos posted by the Penguins on Twitter.
NHL
'Potvin socks' sold during Islanders game against Rangers
Hall of Fame defenseman tells rival fans to 'wear chant' they've been saying for 43 years. New York Rangers fans can now wear their heart on their feet, and New York Islanders legend Denis Potvin is all for it. When the Islanders hosted the Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday,...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Chychrun suffers setback for Coyotes
Defenseman considered week to week; Johnson placed on IR by Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Arizona Coyotes. Jakob Chychrun suffered a setback in his recovery from wrist surgery, and the Coyotes defenseman is...
NHL
Marchand has two goals, assist in season debut, Bruins defeat Red Wings
BOSTON -- Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut for the Boston Bruins, a 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday. Marchand had a hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips May 27. The original recovery timeline was set at six months, putting his return at the end of November. The 34-year-old forward had four shots in 17:31 of ice time.
NHL
Daneyko to be honored by Devils for career as defenseman, broadcaster
Ken Daneyko earned the nickname "Mr. Devil" because of the relationship he had with fans and his commitment to winning during his 20 seasons as a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils. The Devils will celebrate a career that spans 40 years as a player and broadcaster in a special...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
Comments / 0