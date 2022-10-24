Traffic Alert: Disabled 18-wheeler causes lane blockage along I-10 E on Mississippi River Bridge, expect delays

Read full article on original website
Related
Why you should watch out for pedestrians on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an increasing number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. This […]
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
brproud.com
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
brproud.com
1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish
MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — One person died and two others were rescued from a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico near St. Mary Parish. Coast Guard watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter Inc. personnel confirming a company helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people aboard.
Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops. Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”. More than 60% of the...
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
brproud.com
Funding for new school buses heading to EBR, Pointe Coupee parishes
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana will be receiving $43,845,000 in federal dollars to replace school buses across the state. A total of 111 buses will be replaced using Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) money, according to a Wednesday announcement from Senator Bill Cassidy. “A new fleet of school buses...
Vicksburg Post
Former Mississippi Governor involved in single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
A former Mississippi Governor is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
KFVS12
Water levels rising on Mississippi River
How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week; rain emerges through weekend
THURSDAY: Sunshine remains in high supply through mid-week. A chilly morning in the 40s will trend toward more seasonable highs in the lower and middle 70s. A few high clouds may stretch across the sky late in the day, lingering into the overnight period. Lows will fall back in the middle to upper 40s.
Mississippi Press
Two Mississippi barrier islands now recognized as part of Underground Railroad
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ship and Horn Islands, managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore, are now recognized as Underground Railroad sites. The announcement came this week from the National Park Service, which manages Gulf Islands National Seashore, including the barrier islands. The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is a...
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi
A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast for a large portion of Mississippi Tuesday. Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson issued an advisory Sunday in advance of a cold front expected to move through the state Tuesday between 8 a.n. and 5 p.m. Forecasters say the...
wtva.com
Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
NOLA.com
State nixes ITEP contracts for trio of solar projects from New Orleans company
In a rare display of pushback, the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday axed a trio of Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts for solar farms in Livingston, Calcasieu and Lincoln parishes from a New Orleans solar company over notable paperwork delays. The contracts for South Alexander Development LLC,...
brproud.com
Feral hogs costing Louisiana farmers millions, study says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study by LSU AgCenter says feral hogs are costing Louisiana farmers millions in economic losses. Growing feral hog populations, now at an estimated 700,000 in Louisiana, are wreaking destruction on agricultural property, the study says. Estimated economic losses total $91.1 million for Louisiana farmers annually, according to statewide expansion of 2020 survey results. The LSU AgCenter estimates $66.2 million in agricultural commodity production losses and $24.9 million in non-production losses.
Focused on Mississippi: Repairs underway on Windsor Ruins
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Windsor Ruins have fascinated me since I first saw a picture of them back when I was in high school. One of the first television feature stories I ever did was at Windsor, and I’m not the only one to be intrigued by them. Pretty much every time I’ve […]
Comments / 0