‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Marianne Miller
3d ago

Yep this is a problem we are literally taught to ignore. People fight and fight endlessly for better treatment of animals, for better spay and neuter laws, for fines for breeding without a license and we are given the hand in the face to shut up and look the other way for DECADES NOW!!! What people see today is not new, it’s very old and we’ve literally done NOTHING. What else can people do but look the other way as you know no one who could make a difference with laws and animal protection aren’t LISTENING. I’m sick, mentally ill at times knowing I AM POWERLESS TO THE ABUSERS AND THE BREEDERS. They, the “BAD” people run the animal care crisis and this is their rules. IM SO SICK OF RUNNING THEIR RULES. How can the abusers be in control, BUT THEY ARE. 😒

Victoria
3d ago

that's why I went and got my dog nurtured a few weeks ago I love animals specially my dog but definitely don't want to add to the problem of over populated and abandon animals.. this breaks my heart 💔 praying for a full recovery of this sweet boy and him finding a forever loving home

adamcampos
3d ago

I hope they catch this bastard! prayers to the doggie,get well buddy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy