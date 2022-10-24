Read full article on original website
Kansas Regional Weather for 10/27/22
We are looking at some beautiful fall weather over the next few days. It will be a little breezy this afternoon. The possibility of rain will increase Saturday. But the looks to be mainly south of Kansas. Look for warmer weather to return next week with highs in the 70s.
Mild Friday, Showers Possible Saturday
We are going to see the unseasonably cool weather continuing for a few more days. That includes this weekend. We could see the chance for rain increasing on Saturday. This will mainly be a long and south of Interstate 44, though. We have a system coming together to our west...
Dry & Cool This Week But Plenty of Sunshine
We are dry for the rest of this week but we are going to see some cooler weather sticking around. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s. It will be cool through the weekend, too. We do have that northwest wind bringing cooler weather for tonight. It’s also dry...
Hunters harvest eight black bears in Missouri’s second hunting season
MISSOURI – Hunters harvested eight black bears during Missouri’s bear-hunting season, lower than the inaugural season last year. Missouri’s second season began Oct. 17 and ended Wednesday. This year’s total is down from 12 black bears harvested last year. Hunters harvested an even ratio of male and female bears, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Four counties added to Missouri’s website showing spending data
JEFFERSON CITY – Four Missouri counties were added to the state Local Government Checkbook allowing taxpayers the opportunity to view available spending data for certain counties. Clark, Howard, Morgan, and Platte Counties are now online. Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions,...
Kansas high school construction class builds two-story cabin to auction off
ERIE, Kans. — It may be years before they can own their own home — but some high school students in southeast Kansas already have experience building one. “As we started the project, students really bought into the fact they got to help design it and I’ll admit that the design being a two-story design was a lot. But the students rose to the challenge in that they never said ‘no, can’t do this,'” said Eric Craft, Teacher.
Gov. Parson says more mental health resources needed following deadly school shooting, not gun laws
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After a St. Louis high school shooting left a student and a teacher dead, what does Missouri’s top leader want done to prevent it from happening again?. Missouri is perceived by some to have some of the most lax gun laws in the country....
KS Gov. says claims of state-sponsored drag shows are ‘not true’
TOPEKA, (KSNT) — A battle between two candidates for Kansas governor is stirring controversy. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Republican nominee Derek Schmidt are butting heads over whether state money was used to sponsor several drag shows. Kelly shot down accusations from Schmidt in an interview on Tuesday. “That...
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
