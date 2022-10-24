Developer: Neighborhood revitalization should be next step for city

The developer of the Weatherly Lofts and the Betsy Town Flats apartment complex believes the next steps for renovating historic structures in Elizabeth City should be concentrated in neighborhoods around downtown.

J.D. Lewis Construction Management Vice-President James Flanigan told the Committee of 100 at its quarterly luncheon at Mid-Atlantic Christian University last week that the city should help in preserving the historic value of “neighborhoods.”

“We have a small downtown but we have a large surrounding neighborhoods,” Flanigan said. “For Elizabeth City to grow, I really think the next step is the neighborhoods.”

JDL completed the Weatherly Lofts apartments in the former Weatherly Candy Factory on Water Street in March 2020 and the complex has been full since it opened. The company is currently renovating the former Elizabeth City Middle School into 85 apartments and Flanigan said the first apartments at Betsy Town Flats should be finished early next year.

The entire Betsy Town Flats complex is expected to be finished in August, Flanigan said.

JDL also bought the former Elizabeth City Milling Co. building along the waterfront earlier this year and plans to convert the property into more apartments.

Flanigan said the city should be proud of its downtown. He said it is very different from when he first crossed the Camden Causeway Bridge over the Pasquotank River into the city six years ago.

“From where I have lived and from what I have seen, Elizabeth City is on a good track with the downtown,” Flanigan said. “It’s building itself, there is growth down here. That is due to small businesses, good people. We want to keep and attract that.”

He said the next phase of development in the city should be in residential areas. JDL has already purchased a house on East Burgess Street and plans to renovate the home into a rental unit, he said.

“I would really love to see people fix up the homes,” Flanigan said. “I think that is a positive force that is really the backbone of the city. For Elizabeth City to continue to grow it is going to take people to step up and really want to improve the neighborhoods.”

On the day JDL completed the purchase of the Burgess Street property, Flanigan went up in the attic and discovered an old newspaper.

“It was dated exactly 100 years to the day, March 22,” Flanigan said. “Is that chance or happenstance? No.”

Flanigan said the city has the power to grant landmark status to historic properties which allows it to give tax breaks to owners.

“You have seen across North Carolina where local jurisdictions have grabbed onto this landmark status (idea),” Flanigan said. “You give people the incentive to renovate. The city has all these great components, it just needs a little push on the residential side.”

JDL is investing $10 million to renovate the former middle school and 38 units in the annex building will ready to rent early next year. Flanigan told the Committee of 100 that the slab in the annex had to be replaced and that historical features of the entire former school are being incorporated into the renovation.

“The old school (original building) that is 46 units in there,” Flanigan said. “I’m still looking for one more spot for a unit for a total of 85. We are retaining as many historic features as we can.’’

Flanigan said many of the apartments in Betsy Town Flats will offer great views of the city.