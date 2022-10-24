ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Developer: Neighborhood revitalization should be next step for city

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

The developer of the Weatherly Lofts and the Betsy Town Flats apartment complex believes the next steps for renovating historic structures in Elizabeth City should be concentrated in neighborhoods around downtown.

J.D. Lewis Construction Management Vice-President James Flanigan told the Committee of 100 at its quarterly luncheon at Mid-Atlantic Christian University last week that the city should help in preserving the historic value of “neighborhoods.”

“We have a small downtown but we have a large surrounding neighborhoods,” Flanigan said. “For Elizabeth City to grow, I really think the next step is the neighborhoods.”

JDL completed the Weatherly Lofts apartments in the former Weatherly Candy Factory on Water Street in March 2020 and the complex has been full since it opened. The company is currently renovating the former Elizabeth City Middle School into 85 apartments and Flanigan said the first apartments at Betsy Town Flats should be finished early next year.

The entire Betsy Town Flats complex is expected to be finished in August, Flanigan said.

JDL also bought the former Elizabeth City Milling Co. building along the waterfront earlier this year and plans to convert the property into more apartments.

Flanigan said the city should be proud of its downtown. He said it is very different from when he first crossed the Camden Causeway Bridge over the Pasquotank River into the city six years ago.

“From where I have lived and from what I have seen, Elizabeth City is on a good track with the downtown,” Flanigan said. “It’s building itself, there is growth down here. That is due to small businesses, good people. We want to keep and attract that.”

He said the next phase of development in the city should be in residential areas. JDL has already purchased a house on East Burgess Street and plans to renovate the home into a rental unit, he said.

“I would really love to see people fix up the homes,” Flanigan said. “I think that is a positive force that is really the backbone of the city. For Elizabeth City to continue to grow it is going to take people to step up and really want to improve the neighborhoods.”

On the day JDL completed the purchase of the Burgess Street property, Flanigan went up in the attic and discovered an old newspaper.

“It was dated exactly 100 years to the day, March 22,” Flanigan said. “Is that chance or happenstance? No.”

Flanigan said the city has the power to grant landmark status to historic properties which allows it to give tax breaks to owners.

“You have seen across North Carolina where local jurisdictions have grabbed onto this landmark status (idea),” Flanigan said. “You give people the incentive to renovate. The city has all these great components, it just needs a little push on the residential side.”

JDL is investing $10 million to renovate the former middle school and 38 units in the annex building will ready to rent early next year. Flanigan told the Committee of 100 that the slab in the annex had to be replaced and that historical features of the entire former school are being incorporated into the renovation.

“The old school (original building) that is 46 units in there,” Flanigan said. “I’m still looking for one more spot for a unit for a total of 85. We are retaining as many historic features as we can.’’

Flanigan said many of the apartments in Betsy Town Flats will offer great views of the city.

Comments / 0

Related
windsorweekly.com

Planned solar farm would add acreage under new proposal

Developers of a solar farm Isle of Wight County approved three years ago are now looking to expand the facility. Isle of Wight supervisors approved plans for a 55-megawatt solar farm near International Paper’s Franklin mill in 2019. The original permit Colorado-based SolarGen USA LLC had requested – and...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
getnews.info

Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza

Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Tanner Kelly M from George Hugh A/014875010—Lot 10 Sec 2 Askins Creek/$499,900/Improved Residential. Keiper Robert A from Deal Ava F/023775044—Lot 44 Hatteras Pines/$650,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Kelly Pamela S from Martie Jeanne L/018962000—Lot 37 Sec B Col Harbour/$554,000/Improved Residential. Duck. Cooke Scott from 104 BT LLC/028812003—Lot 3 Palmer’s...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair kicks off Friday in Elizabeth City

Make plans to visit the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28th, 29th and 30th. This year’s show will be at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over; and there is no admission fee for those under age 12.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Hertford S-Bridge replacement now open to traffic

The North Carolina Department of Transportation officially opened the Hertford S-Bridge replacement to traffic Tuesday afternoon. The first vehicles on the bridge – fire trucks from Hertford and Winfall – met each other at the middle at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The new swing-span bridge carries U.S. 17...
HERTFORD, NC
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Bon Secours breaks ground on Suffolk hospital

Bon Secours broke ground Tuesday on its $80 million Bon Secours Harbour View Hospital, which is expected to be completed in 2025. The hospital will be 98,000 square feet and have a surgical focus, with 18 medical/surgical beds and up to four operating rooms. It will serve as an extension of other services on the Health Center at Harbour View campus, which has an emergency department, outpatient imaging, an ambulatory surgery center, outpatient lab services and physician practices.
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Civic group holding rally in response to Capitol riots

Elizabeth City, N.C. (WITN) - A civic group in the east is hosting an event today in the hopes of attaining justice. The Eastern North Carolina Civic Group is holding the rally in the hopes of urging American leaders to hold any elected officials who were involved with the January 6th capitol riots accountable.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
QSR magazine

Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

18-year-old missing from Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are searching for an 18-year-old man Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, Jason Bedford was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a black...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Norfolk's ties to 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'

NORFOLK, Va. — "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is a tale most of us are familiar with. It’s a Halloween staple thanks to its haunting atmosphere, the infamous antagonist the Headless Horseman, and the story’s protagonist - a local schoolmaster known as Ichabod Crane. Washington Irving’s classic...
NORFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy