ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut River log drives

Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington

MAP: Manchester High School locked down for ‘ongoing incident’. Manchester High School was placed in lockdown mode on Thursday morning, according to Manchester Public Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked potential showers for Halloween. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton

WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
WILTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Two University of New Haven students killed in Massachusetts crash

(WFSB) – Two University of New Haven graduate students died in a crash Tuesday, according to school officials. The university said the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Route 7 near Sheffield, Massachusetts. Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, of Rajahmundry Urban, India and Pavani Gullapally, 22, of Warangal, India were...
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 8 North in Watertown Reopens After Vehicle Overturns

Route 8 north in Watertown has reopened after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday morning. CT Travel Smart said the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38 due to an overturned vehicle. It has since reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
WATERTOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert canceled for Southington man

SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton's state candidates square off in live debate

WILTON — Emotions and national politics were central to Tuesday night's candidate debates at Wilton Library. In two consecutive one-hour forums, candidates vying for the 26th District Senate seat and the 42nd District House seat squared off on topics such as abortion and affordable housing. The first hour debate...
WILTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say

WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Potential multi-million-dollar facelift could modernize the XL Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy