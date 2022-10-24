Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
darientimes.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
UConn women's basketball match-up against Kutztown to air on CW20, FOX61+
CONNECTICUT, USA — UConn Huskies fans can tune in to watch the women’s basketball team take on the Kutztown University Golden Bears on CW20 and FOX61+ on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. The exhibition match, live from the XL Center in Hartford, will be broadcast simultaneously on...
My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington
Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington
MAP: Manchester High School locked down for ‘ongoing incident’. Manchester High School was placed in lockdown mode on Thursday morning, according to Manchester Public Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked potential showers for Halloween. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
Southington's first homicide in several years remains under investigation
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Waterbury man was killed after Southington police said their car crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning. First responders found a gunshot wound in the victim's back, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Another man from Meriden is now facing charges...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Ellington as jackpot grows to $800 million
No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ellington.
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton
WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Eyewitness News
Two University of New Haven students killed in Massachusetts crash
(WFSB) – Two University of New Haven graduate students died in a crash Tuesday, according to school officials. The university said the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Route 7 near Sheffield, Massachusetts. Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, of Rajahmundry Urban, India and Pavani Gullapally, 22, of Warangal, India were...
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 North in Watertown Reopens After Vehicle Overturns
Route 8 north in Watertown has reopened after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday morning. CT Travel Smart said the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38 due to an overturned vehicle. It has since reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
New Britain Herald
Silver Alert canceled for Southington man
SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton's state candidates square off in live debate
WILTON — Emotions and national politics were central to Tuesday night's candidate debates at Wilton Library. In two consecutive one-hour forums, candidates vying for the 26th District Senate seat and the 42nd District House seat squared off on topics such as abortion and affordable housing. The first hour debate...
sheltonherald.com
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say
WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
Potential multi-million-dollar facelift could modernize the XL Center
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
