How an unused Heatwave song became Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"
If you grew up in the 70s and 80s as a lover of soul music, Rod Temperton has a special place in your heart. As the keyboardist and songwriter for the uber-popular band, Heatwave, Temperton had firmly secured his place in music history. But for today’s The Backstory, we tell about how a song he intended for his band languished for years until being selected as a key part of one of the most important albums in popular music history.
First Look Video: Brooklyn Funk Essentials spins it right on "AA Side Single"
(October 26, 2022) The band Brooklyn Funk Essentials filmed part of the video for their new song, “AA Side Single,” inside a brick-and-mortar record store with members pulling vinyl long play albums from the shelves. The balance of the video features live performance footage. Something about that seems...
First Listen: Penny Wells wants to "Be More"
With the help of the legendary Soul-Jazz Superman, Frank McComb, Wells is able to deliver a melodic experience that will find a home on multiple radio formats. While McComb produced, arranged and played all instruments, Wells crafted a lyric and curated a vocal approach that fits perfectly to the McComb sound as she sings of the desire to be a better version of herself. She is assessing g her present state and, in the midst of her self-reflection, develops an awareness of who she is and what she is worth. Wells' effective layering of vocals on the track, make it as compelling musically as it is lyrically. Her roots in soul, Gospel and jazz are in focus and helps to evolve the track throughout its foundation, peak and ending vamp.
Album of the Month: Joan Belgrave returns in style with "Oooo Boy"
They are among the First Families of Detroit Music, and for years Joan and Marcus Belgrave represented the Motor City soul, gospel and jazz communities in their tours around the world. But the last few years have brought many challenges to that family. Noted trumpeter Marcus died in 2015, and more recently Joan has battled with triple negative breast cancer.
World Premiere: Nathan Johnston & The Angels Of Libra debut with "Curtis"
(October 26, 2022) Nathan Johnston & The Angels Of Libra are new to us, but we're quite happy we found them. The 10-piece soul outfit from Hamburg has a keen sense of classic soul sounds, all beginning with their affinity for analog recording techniques. The group began in Denmark recording...
First Listen: Maya Azucena knows that "I Am Enough"
(October 26, 2022) Disappointments, break-ups, betrayals, insecurities, abuse, trauma, anxiety -- any one of those reasons could make it very easy for someone to feel like he or she is not enough, that he or she doesn’t match the stereotypical standard of ‘perfect’ perpetuated by the media or one’s own thoughts.
Spotlight: This Man of Many Gifts – Tyrone DuBose
(October 25, 2022) As someone who has been a part of the music and entertainment industry for many years, on occasion I come across people that inspire me to push myself even further, even through adversity. Whenever it gets too hard or I feel I may not have the gumption to push forward, explore and create more, reading and hearing other creatives stories and how they have overcome so much and are still able to soar and continue to excel in this industry, gives me inspiration and reminds me how far I have come and have to continue forward.
