Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
LSU Reveille
Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown
Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
brproud.com
Stories of LSU’s Bregman, Nola before World Series showdown
Former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri talks about his time coaching Alex Bregman & Aaron Nola as they ramp up for the World Series on FOX 44. Game One begins at 7pm on Friday night & Game Two will be same time on Saturday night — both aired on FOX 44 in Baton Rouge.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates on Key Players
The LSU Tigers are using their bye week to prep for the annual rivalry game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, while also using this time to get healthy. Tigers head coach Brian Kelly provided injury updates during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, offering insight into where some of his key starters stand at the moment.
brproud.com
What to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Southern and Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’re planning to head to Jackson on Saturday for the Southern University Jackson State football game expect to deal with heavy traffic. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy will provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
WDAM-TV
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
brproud.com
No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
campussafetymagazine.com
11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party
BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
1037thegame.com
Southside climbs to No. 9 in latest LSWA Class 5A Poll
Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 7-1 2) E.D. White...
brproud.com
Book delves into LSU Assembly Center’s ‘heyday’ as live music venue in the 70s
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new book published adds tales to the rich history of LSU as it recounts the “glory days” of the LSU Assembly Center as a music venue. The 114-page coffee-table-style book titled The Greatest Shows on Earth authored by the first LSU Assembly Center director, Dr. William Bankhead, shows readers a peak behind the curtain at some of the biggest concerts played at the facility between 1972 and 1982.
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
Opelousas Mayor candidates: mission, story, and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for Opelousas Mayor to learn their story, their mission, and their x-factor.
theadvocate.com
New to the market and under $2 million: Take a look at these 3 Baton Rouge homes
The Baton Rouge real estate market is home to a variety of styles. There's truly something for everyone, and recently, there have been some real gems. Take a look at these three homes that have been listed for fewer than 20 days. Details and photographs about the homes were provided by listing agents.
brproud.com
Raising Canes River Center upgrades approved by the EBR metro council
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided to approve the $2.3 million upgrades for the Raising Canes River Center. After the vote, Raising Canes General Manager Wanye Hodes says he feels “Very fortunate and it’s wonderful for the community.”. Proposed improvements included...
brproud.com
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
brproud.com
New grieving center coming to Baton Rouge in 2024
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new grief support center is being built in Baton Rouge to help those who are dealing with the death of a loved one. “No one should ever have to grieve alone,” said the CEO of The Hospice of Baton Rouge Catherine Schendel.
brproud.com
Feral hogs costing Louisiana farmers millions, study says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study by LSU AgCenter says feral hogs are costing Louisiana farmers millions in economic losses. Growing feral hog populations, now at an estimated 700,000 in Louisiana, are wreaking destruction on agricultural property, the study says. Estimated economic losses total $91.1 million for Louisiana farmers annually, according to statewide expansion of 2020 survey results. The LSU AgCenter estimates $66.2 million in agricultural commodity production losses and $24.9 million in non-production losses.
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School System sees success in ‘social-emotional learning’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — School leaders from across the state spent the afternoon at Wedgewood Elementary School learning about social-emotional learning. Social-emotional learning is a concept that has dropped discipline rates at Wedgewood by five percent compared to this time last year. “We’re able to identify what the...
Comments / 0