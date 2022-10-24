ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAM uses big fourth quarter to eliminate Baxter football

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Cael Shepley

ANITA — A strong fourth quarter was enough for CAM’s football team against Baxter on Friday night.

The Class 8-man No. 10 Bolts led by eight after one quarter and went into the fourth with a four-point advantage, but the defending state champions outscored Baxter 24-0 in the final frame to win 58-38 during the opening round of the 8-man playoffs.

Cody Damman threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 193 more and another TD but left the game late in the third with an injury and didn’t return until the Bolts’ final drive.

The Bolts piled up more than 600 yards of total offense but turned the ball over twice, including a lost fumble inside CAM’s 10-yard line in the first quarter.

Cody Damman

Baxter (7-2) led 14-6 after one and 30-26 at halftime. The Bolts led by 12 late in the first half, but CAM inched closer with a touchdown on the final play of the second quarter.

Both teams scored eight points in the third, but Baxter was held scoreless in the fourth.

Damman was 31-of-43 through the air and recorded a team-best eight tackles on defense.

Cael Shepley registered a career-high 135 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns on seven catches. He also had 6.5 tackles.

Jake Travis rushed for 30 yards and a TD on nine carries, gained 89 yards and scored a TD on nine catches and collected eight tackles. He also had five touchbacks on his six kickoffs.

Jake Travis

Evan Mahoney rushed for 19 yards on two carries and grabbed nine passes for 82 yards and a TD.

Treyton Travis snagged seven passes for 77 yards and had five tackles. Cainan Travis contributed five tackles and Trice Clapper and Cody Samson each finished with three tackles.

Chase Spieker was 11-of-16 through the air for 293 yards and three scores for CAM (7-2) and Sam Foreman grabbed seven passes for 177 yards and two scores.

Jack Follmann rushed 14 times for 113 yards and five TDs and hauled in two passes for 98 yards and another score.

Gabe Rouse led the defense with 13.5 tackles. Foreman tallied 8.5 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss and Follmann added 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Cougars next face fourth-ranked Lenox at 7 p.m. on Friday in Lenox.

Treyton Travis

Newton Daily News

