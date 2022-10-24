Read full article on original website
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
southgatv.com
OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..
A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
WCTV
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of those escaped slaves, also known as “maroons,” returned to Prospect Bluff where their ancestors found freedom. Lottery fever is spreading as are dreams of hitting it big. Officials promise ‘transformational’ public housing at Orange Avenue development...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police looking for armed robbery suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 600 block of Holly Drive Thursday morning. Anyone with information on the suspect and their whereabouts is asked...
valdostatoday.com
GBI makes arrest in Cordele bar and grill shooting
CORDELE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting investigation at a Cordele bar and grill. On Sunday, October 23, 2022, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins, age 42, of Davenport, FL, on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele, Crisp County, GA.
Post-Searchlight
Local murder still under investigation
The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
WCTV
Donalsonville police officer arrested
MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County. Records show Rain’a Butler was arrested Monday in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County jail and released on her own recognizance.
WALB 10
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has been killed in a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The 18-year-old was found dead at the scene by police in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim killed as Jatavious Johnson. The...
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on 11 warrants after hiding under a mattress
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on 11 warrants, including for aggravated assault, after avoiding police by hiding under a mattress, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Carter was arrested on Wednesday after having outstanding warrants for seven counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children,...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office looking into leads in murder case
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that it has a person of interest connected to a homicide that occurred Sunday.
WCTV
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
WALB 10
Albany Fire Dept. secures $880K for cancer prevention equipment
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Fire Department recently secured $880,000 for equipment that will save lives. It’s designed to prevent firefighters from breathing in toxic chemicals. This new equipment will be installed in all 11 stations. Albany Fire Department Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said the Assistance to Firefighters Grant...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
WALB 10
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for theft of several vehicles in Albany
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for committing multiple motor vehicle thefts. Officers say on Saturday, October 21, the suspect in the photo had committed motor vehicle thefts from the Lucky 9 Gas Station located on the 1800 block of East Broad Ave and College Corner on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Blvd.
Two suspects arrested on murder charges
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded Tuesday to a shooting on the 700 block of West Second Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Johntavious Johnson,18, had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. A witness told officers...
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
WALB 10
Verdict reached in fatal Albany drag racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the two men that were standing trial in connection to a fatal drag racing incident in 2019. Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, Jr. were found guilty on a racing charge. The two were found not guilty of homicide by vehicle,...
