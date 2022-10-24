Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
10-26-22 The Need to Know Morning Show Hour 2
30:16 - Brien Krank - Managing Partner of Collins and Krank. 42:24 - Steve Hallstrom - Short Attention Span Radio. It's The Need to Know Morning Show with Alex Taylor and Kevin Flynn. Weekdays 6-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
10-27-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2
44:16 - Dr. Prakash Ranganathan - UND’s College of Engineering & Mines.
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk has completed a long-discussed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday, making him the owner of the social media behemoth.
Friday briefing: Elon Musk has reportedly completed his Twitter takeover. What happens now?
In today’s newsletter: After months of drama the world’s most online billionaire has tweeted that he has acquired the social network. The Guardian’s UK technology editor, Alex Hern, breaks down what might happen next
Comments / 0