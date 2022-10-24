Read full article on original website
Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
Man who cut off ankle monitor taken into custody, deputies say
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man who removed his ankle monitor on Thursday is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to a home on October 27 on Tralee Drive to conduct a home detention check on Marc Christopher Williams due to him committing several violations.
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
Escaped SC Inmate Taken Into Custody in Shelby
YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Shoemaker was taken into custody in Shelby, North Carolina Wednesday morning. Shoemaker escaped from Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Guards says it appears he used a blanket to cover the...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
SCHP: Driver killed, 2 kids injured in Laurens County crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing in Laurens County Thursday morning. The driver was heading west on Highway 560 when they crossed over the center line, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the right of the road, according to troopers. The driver then overturned and hit a tree.
Man charged after shooting, killing man outside South Carolina business, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed another man outside a Greenville County business, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened about 3:30 on Oct. 5 outside the 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road. The...
Upstate man charged after trying to force ex-girlfriend into car
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after allegedly putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold and trying to force her into his car. According to deputies, they responded to Davis Creek Road on Friday for a domestic disturbance...
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after finding more than 29 grams of crystal meth and a weapon during a traffic stop. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say, Cody Sherman is now facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.
An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail
Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
