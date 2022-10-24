LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing in Laurens County Thursday morning. The driver was heading west on Highway 560 when they crossed over the center line, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the right of the road, according to troopers. The driver then overturned and hit a tree.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO