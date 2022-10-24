Read full article on original website
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Hurricanes could hurt California used car buyers due to 'title washing' flood-damaged cars
Californians should be on the lookout for used cars coming from other parts of the country that might have flood damage. Here's what to look for:
Drivers warned to check vehicles after brake wires cut
Motorists have been warned to check their vehicles after brake wires were cut in North Lanarkshire. Up to 10 vehicles in the Langside Avenue and West Avenue area of Viewpark had cables to the anti-lock braking system cut between August and October. Officers fear drivers would have been unable to...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars
The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know
With gas prices still high, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have...
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
To own an electric vehicle, you must be rich and patient
The future of driving is electric — or so we’re told. The Biden administration has pumped billions of dollars in subsidies into electric vehicle production over the past two years in the hopes that consumers will agree to help them phase out gas-powered vehicles. But the demand just isn’t there. Toyota’s executive vice president of sales Jack Holler tried to warn the government as much this past August, telling the Automotive Press Association that battery-electric vehicles are too expensive and impractical for the vast majority of consumers.
As electric vehicles become more popular, home renters face a charging dilemma
The transition to electric vehicles is underway for homeowners who can power up in their own garage, but for millions of renters, access to charging remains a significant barrier.
CityQ e-Bike: Not a Car and Not a Bike!
Do you hate being stuck in traffic? Do you wish you could find a way to get around town that was both fast and convenient? Well, your prayers have been answered! Introducing the CityQ eBike. This revolutionary new mode of transportation has all the comfort and features of a small car but without the hassle or expense. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing new product.
Volkswagen makes major change that will transform driving forever after fury from motorists
VOLKSWAGEN has announced it will return to physical buttons on its steering wheels after outcry over touch-sensitive controls that the manufacturer introduced in 2019. The German auto manufacturer’s interior design change directly responds to customer feedback requesting the transition. Volkswagen CEO of passenger cars, Thomas Schäfer, said in a...
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla
While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
The 10 Best Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Made
Harley-Davidson has been building culture-defining bikes in the U.S. for over a century. These are the 10 best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made.
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
Volkswagen Is Bringing Actual Buttons Back to Its Steering Wheels
Over the past few years, there's been a shift in interior design for a handful of car manufacturers that sees actual, physical buttons being replaced by touch-capacitive versions. While the new buttons sound futuristic, techy, and cool, they are not. In reality, they're worse to use than normal buttons, as they're often harder to use while driving. Volkswagen, one of the biggest offenders when it comes to touch-capacitive interior controls, is beginning to realize the errors of its ways.
Drivers to receive doubled fines for 16 road safety offences from tomorrow
Drivers will see fines for 16 road safety offences double from tomorrow. The change was announced during the summer and comes into effect on Thursday, 27 October from midnight. Those affected include drivers with full licenses, learner drivers and motorcyclists. People fined for speeding will now be charged €160 instead...
Repairs after derailment will be 'challenging'
A railway magazine writer believes repairs to a railway line in northern England will be "challenging". An interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found a damaged wheel was to blame for a freight train coming off the tracks in Carlisle. Tony Miles from Modern Railways Magazine said...
The TikTok Trend That Killed 4 Kids In Buffalo
6 young lives in Western New You have been changed forever and the more we find out about the crash, many people are looking towards the viral social media trend as a critical factor. During the very early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 teens were speeding in...
