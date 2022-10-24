Read full article on original website
What's in Store for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) in Q3 Earnings?
CTO - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) reported adjusted FFO...
SEI Investments (SEIC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down
SEIC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 21% from the prior-year quarter. Higher revenues aided SEIC’s quarterly results. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in assets...
Can Top-Line Growth Benefit Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings?
PINS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 35.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average. The San Francisco-based Internet content provider...
Tyler's (TYL) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
TYL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share and improved 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 2.9% year over year to $473.2 million. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Illumina (ILMN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
ILMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $250.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. The company reported revenues...
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
MEDP - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 41.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $235.72 in the previous session. Medpace has gained 1.8% since the start of the year compared to the -18.7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -29.2% return for the Zacks Medical Services industry.
CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Stock Jumps 10.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
CYRX - Free Report) shares rallied 10.5% in the last trading session to close at $29.08. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% gain over the past four weeks. This...
CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q3 Earnings & Lower 2022 View
CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.48 compared to earnings...
Meta Sinks After Dismal Q3 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
META - Free Report) reported dismal third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in revenues and provided a gloomy forecast given the broader fallout in digital advertisement. As such, META shares dropped as much as 15% in...
American Electric (AEP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
AEP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 3.2%. The bottom line also improved by 13.3% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.33 per share compared with...
UDR's Q3 FFOA and Revenues Surpass Estimates, '22 View Up
UDR Inc. (. UDR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 funds from operations as adjusted (FFOA) per share of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure increased 17.6% from the prior-year quarter’s 51 cents. Quarterly results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues driven by robust operating trends...
Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
REGN - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Strength Seen in Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Can Its 12% Jump Turn into More Strength?
ARVN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $49.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks. The stock surge can be attributed...
LabCorp (LH) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Updates Guidance
LH - Free Report) or LabCorp reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.68, down 31.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The adjusted figure excludes the impact of certain amortization expenses, restructuring charges, acquisition and disposition-related costs and loss from venture fund investments, among others. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.
Integra's (IART) Q3 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Declines
IART - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents for the third quarter of 2022, flat year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like structural optimization charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges,...
Carrier's (CARR) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
CARR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%. The figure decreased 1.4% year over year. Net sales of $5.45 billion improved 2% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.44 billion. Strength in...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) Is a Great Choice for "Trend" Investors, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
JHG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22%. A...
Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Better GDV
MA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry’s revenues amounted to $5.8 billion, which rose 15% year over year in...
