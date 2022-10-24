ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl pleads guilty to felony over 2020 election robocalls

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOexa_0il9KZnR00

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl has pleaded guilty to a scheme of misleading 2020 election robocalls to Democratic voters in Cleveland .

Wohl, 24, along with Jack Burkman, 56, face up to one year in prison after they pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of telecommunications fraud.

The pair gained national media attention after holding press conferences in which they made false claims against Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans .

This included making false allegations of sexual assault and harassment charges against Pete Buttigieg and former FBI director Robert Mueller.

Prosecutors claimed that their group, Project 1599, placed more than 3,500 robocalls that targeted voters on Cleveland’s East Side and in East Cleveland.

Court papers state that in the calls a woman warned voters against being “finessed into giving your private information to the man.”

The calls falsely claimed that if people voted by mail, which tends to favour Democrats, police and debt-collection agencies could use their information against them.

The scheme also falsely claimed that the US Centers for Disease Control could use their information for a mandatory vaccination programme.

Prosecutors say that they were among more than 85,000 calls that were aimed at minority voters in Democratic areas in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland.

As part of their plea deals, both men have agreed to pay a maximum fine of $2,500.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula will sentence the men on 29 November.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery

Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County

MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting

Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
The Independent

The Independent

897K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy