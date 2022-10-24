Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights 'Goes Pink'
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights Youth Flag Football hosted a Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” game Oct. 21 in recognition of breast cancer awareness month.
The event, which was held at Ocean Air Recreation Center, raised funds with the players wearing pink socks to honor the cause. 100% of the money raised will benefit the Susan G. Komen San Diego Foundation, which addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts, including research. Visit www.cvfnl.com and www.komen.org/SanDiego
Photos by Jon Clark
This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .
Comments / 0