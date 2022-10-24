ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights 'Goes Pink'

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avuSe_0il9KYui00

Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights Youth Flag Football hosted a Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” game Oct. 21 in recognition of breast cancer awareness month.

The event, which was held at Ocean Air Recreation Center, raised funds with the players wearing pink socks to honor the cause. 100% of the money raised will benefit the Susan G. Komen San Diego Foundation, which addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts, including research. Visit www.cvfnl.com and www.komen.org/SanDiego

Photos by Jon Clark

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
581
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy