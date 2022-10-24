ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Worries over Amendment 1 raising Illinois taxes

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just 15 days away, and one question on the ballot is whether union rights are protected in the Illinois Constitution.

The exact wording is: “No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargin collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety.”

An Illinois Economic Policy Institute and University of Illinois researcher study said that, if passed, the amendment could improve conditions for workers across the state, claiming it would ensure $43 billion in annual income.

Some, however, are wondering where that extra money will come from and if it will eventually lead to high taxes.

Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said that salary increases have to come from somewhere, while business rep Luke Ogan of IUOE Local 649 said that this will help Illinois workers.

“What they don’t look at is how many other people have wages go down to pay those higher wages, and how many jobs don’t get created or get cut in order to go ahead and have a few people get higher wages,” Maisch said. “So, it’s not good across the board. There’s no way.”

“A nurse has never raised taxes on anyone. Bricklayers never raise taxes and operating engineers never raise anybody’s property taxes,” Ogan said. “Politicians raise people’s taxes, and this amendment would take power away from politicians, put it back in the working men and women of Illinois.”

The amendment does not mention taxes.

Jon Schaper
3d ago

Vote no unless you want higher taxes and union agreements that are basically untouchable like the public pension agreements that have bankrupted the state.

Chad Moore
3d ago

it's a fight against right to work laws. if unions were so good why would they force you to join. sorry that's not for the employees it's for the union.

Steph Oleson
3d ago

bs. unions are sell outs. I was always supportive of the union until around mid 70s. then they changed and really not about the employee anymore. now forcing people to join......pound it. sounds like a Pritzker plan.

