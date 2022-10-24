ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived.

Officers learned that the man and another person had exited a vehicle in an unknown location on Delaware Street when the victim was shot by an unknown subject. The wound is considered to be non-life threatening.

Any information on the shooting should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.

