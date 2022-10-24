Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Related
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Several injured in 5-vehicle crash on State Route 2 in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Route 2 that involved five vehicles and seriously injured two people late Thursday afternoon in Lorain County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Route 2 eastbound just east of the...
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
1 killed in Ohio Turnpike crash; roadway closed for hours
Traffic Alert: All Westbound lanes of Ohio Turnpike blocked
Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
Northfield driver’s plan to trade in Kia changes after it catches on fire: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to the Northfield driver, who, ironically, said...
WKYC
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-271 north in Mayfield closed due to vehicle fire
The incident occurred near Wilson Mills Road. Traffic is currently backed up all the way towards Orange Village.
Portion of I-76 westbound closed near Akron overnight: ODOT
The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a closure along I-76 westbound overnight.
Officer derails photo shoot on train tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tremont homeowners share traffic safety concerns near new wedding venue
Some homeowners in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood are concerned about traffic safety and illegal parking near a new wedding and event center, which recently opened on Kenilworth Avenue
Victims still in hospital after driver crashes into west side apartment building
At least two people remain in the hospital after the driver of a car slammed into a west side apartment unit on Tuesday morning, pinning the victims underneath.
Several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was arrested. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the car. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console. The 28-year-old Lakewood resident was additionally charged with using weapons while Intoxicated.
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
Crews rescue driver after truck crashes down 75-foot ravine in Perry Township
A driver was taken to the hospital after a truck went off the side of the road and down a 75-foot ravine in Perry Township.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
WKYC
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland: New updates
Shots were fired at an RTA bus that was carrying a small child in Cleveland on Tuesday. Brianna Dahlquist has the latest.
Watch: Parma police stop wrong-way driver just before freeway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a driver going the wrong way up a ramp to a busy local highway, even blowing past arrows and signs.
2 men shot at intersection in Cleveland, 54-year-old man in critical condition
CLEVELAND — There is a heavy police presence on scene after two men were shot in Cleveland on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the incident...
Man and woman killed in Akron house fire identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names of the man and woman killed in a house fire that broke out in Akron Tuesday morning.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0