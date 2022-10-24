Kyle Juszczyk undergoes surgery, out until Week 10

It almost seems like a rite of passage at this point. If you play offense on the 2022 49ers, you’re probably gonna get hurt.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk will miss Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a broken finger while delivering a stiff arm against the Chiefs. Juszczyk’s finger got caught in the face mask of Chiefs safety Justin Reid and he eventually re-entered the game with his injury. Shanahan said Juice underwent surgery Monday and is eyeing a Week 10 return.

“We should get him after the bye,” Shanahan said in a conference call Monday.

Juice is just the latest offensive star to miss time this season, along with quarterback Trey Lance (ankle/foot), running back Elijah Mitchell (MCL), tight end George Kittle (groin) and tackle Trent Williams. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also suffered a hamstring injury Sunday and is going to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, so we’ll have to see if he’ll be able to play against the Rams.

Without Juszczyk, who is a valuable run-blocker and reliable pass-catcher, Shanahan said the 49ers will compensate by rotating in tight ends like Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner into more packages with Kittle. Juszczyk has 11 catches for 153 yards, and three carries for 10 yards and a touchdown this year. Juice has been to the last six Pro Bowls, the past five representing the Niners.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is also day-today after suffering a calf injury Sunday. But the 49ers are hoping that defensive tackle Arik Armstead will be able to return against the Rams after missing the last three contests with a foot/ankle injury. Shanahan said it’s a matter of seeing whether or not his injury “flares up again.”

"We’re missing him a lot,” Shanahan said. “Arik’s our best player in there. It’s been tough without him."

Shanahan doesn’t sound concerned about the long-term outlook of cornerback Mooney Ward, who is battling a groin injury and was burned for a couple of big plays against the Chiefs, Justin Watson’s four-yard touchdown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s 57-yard catch down the left sideline. Shanahan said Ward’s struggles can be chalked up to diminished practice time, rather than any physical setbacks.

The Rams are struggling on offense this season, ranking 28th in the NFL in points scored at 17.3 points per game.