ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.7 The Game

Kyle Juszczyk undergoes surgery, out until Week 10

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhC1d_0il9Hjdc00

It almost seems like a rite of passage at this point. If you play offense on the 2022 49ers, you’re probably gonna get hurt.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk will miss Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a broken finger while delivering a stiff arm against the Chiefs. Juszczyk’s finger got caught in the face mask of Chiefs safety Justin Reid and he eventually re-entered the game with his injury. Shanahan said Juice underwent surgery Monday and is eyeing a Week 10 return.

“We should get him after the bye,” Shanahan said in a conference call Monday.

Juice is just the latest offensive star to miss time this season, along with quarterback Trey Lance (ankle/foot), running back Elijah Mitchell (MCL), tight end George Kittle (groin) and tackle Trent Williams. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also suffered a hamstring injury Sunday and is going to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, so we’ll have to see if he’ll be able to play against the Rams.

Without Juszczyk, who is a valuable run-blocker and reliable pass-catcher, Shanahan said the 49ers will compensate by rotating in tight ends like Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner into more packages with Kittle. Juszczyk has 11 catches for 153 yards, and three carries for 10 yards and a touchdown this year. Juice has been to the last six Pro Bowls, the past five representing the Niners.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is also day-today after suffering a calf injury Sunday. But the 49ers are hoping that defensive tackle Arik Armstead will be able to return against the Rams after missing the last three contests with a foot/ankle injury. Shanahan said it’s a matter of seeing whether or not his injury “flares up again.”

"We’re missing him a lot,” Shanahan said. “Arik’s our best player in there. It’s been tough without him."

Shanahan doesn’t sound concerned about the long-term outlook of cornerback Mooney Ward, who is battling a groin injury and was burned for a couple of big plays against the Chiefs, Justin Watson’s four-yard touchdown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s 57-yard catch down the left sideline. Shanahan said Ward’s struggles can be chalked up to diminished practice time, rather than any physical setbacks.

The Rams are struggling on offense this season, ranking 28th in the NFL in points scored at 17.3 points per game.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News

The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury. Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon. In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception....
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero

The Miami Dolphins worked out a handful of players on Tuesday, including former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. Miami worked out five players — two on defense and three on offense. Butler was the biggest name of the group. In addition to Butler, the Dolphins worked...
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Significant Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys got back to their winning ways on Sunday with an easy 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. But they'll be heading into Week 8 with a big new addition to their defense - emphasis on big. Earlier this week the Cowboys traded for Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan...
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy