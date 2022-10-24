Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy

Read full article on original website
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely
It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family
Have you ever looked at someone who’s homeless and asked, How did they end up there? Was it something they did? Are they doing anything to change their situation? Gina’s journey, is just one story that answers those questions. The post Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting. The post Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Video Surveillance for Halloween in I.V.
The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) of Associated Students of UCSB (ASUCSB) received notice by Lieutenant Garrett TeSlaa of Isla Vista Foot Patrol that Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has decided against the use video surveillance cameras in Isla Vista over Halloween Weekend 2022. While Isla Vista Foot Patrol is not at liberty to disclose the myriad of factors that ultimately went into this decision, the EVPLA office was informed that the concerns, frustrations, and reservations voiced by UCSB students and Isla Vista community members at recent public community forums were taken into consideration.
Santa Barbara Independent
Official Ballot Drop Box Installed at UCSB Student Resource Building
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Elections Division is notifying voters that the Official Ballot Drop Box serving the UCSB and Isla Vista areas has been relocated from the IV Sheriff Foot Patrol Station to the Student Resource Building located on the UCSB Campus.
Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank
A man from Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles. The post Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO man sentenced to six years in prison for rape by force
– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that San Luis Obispo resident Adrian Oswald Pinto, 37, has been sentenced to six years in state prison for his conviction of rape by force and sexual penetration by a foreign object. Pinto is also required to register as a sex offender for life. The conviction came after a week-long jury trial where, on Sept. 29, 2022, Pinto was found guilty of the felonies.
Actor Andy Dick enters plea in Santa Barbara home burglary case
Prior to his arrest, Andy Dick posted two videos to his Instagram account of him wandering through a house.
San Luis Obispo man sentenced to state prison in rape case
A San Luis Obispo man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison in a rape case that happened just outside San Luis Obispo city limits. The post San Luis Obispo man sentenced to state prison in rape case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Support for Roseanne Crawford
I have known Rosanne Crawford for 24 years; in fact, she was the first person I met when we moved back to Santa Barbara, through her nanny service, “Childtime.”. She has exactly what you want in any policy maker. She would be an outstanding asset to any legislative board in California. She has a remarkable ability to sift through the weeds and grasp the essence of an issue. She has been active for three decades in following local education and civic issues. Rosanne and her husband raised a son and a daughter who attended Roosevelt, Santa Barbara Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School, did very well, and went on to first-rate universities and professional careers. Rosanne was one of the core group of parents that drove the Rebuilt Roosevelt Capital Campaign years ago. Before that, the school was all portables, except for the multi-purpose room and the library.
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
signalscv.com
Oxnard resident arrested in Stevenson Ranch on suspicion of felony charges
An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of felony false impersonation and multiple charges related to involvement with controlled substances in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, deputies were patrolling Chiquella Lane and The Old Road when they...
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
Santa Barbara’s oldest retirement home celebrates 65th anniversary
Wood Glen Retirement Home: Santa Barbara's oldest retirement center celebrates 65th anniversary The post Santa Barbara’s oldest retirement home celebrates 65th anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Gunman wounds man near two Santa Maria schools
A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alexander Low Stribling
It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander (Aleck) Low Stribling, born on September 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California to his parents, William F. Stribling and Mary Jane ( Paterson) Stribling, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Five County Schools with Technology Needs
SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 26, 2022 – To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident
The 36-year-old man who was shot on Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive has been identified by Oxnard Police as Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr. The post Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
