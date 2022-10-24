Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
Wave 3
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and unlawful imprisonment after being arrested in Nelson County. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies...
Man arrested after allegedly trying to kill woman during police chase in Kentucky
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A Mercer County man is behind bars after leading police on a chase and allegedly attempting to murder a woman inside the vehicle with him. According to his arrest citation, 26-year-old James Goodlett fled from a domestic dispute with the victim still inside the vehicle with him.
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Thursday after a crash involving a school bus in Clermont County. It happened around 3:24 p.m. on OH-222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads in Bethel, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sherri Cramer, 61, of...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
WCPO
Body camera footage shows woman kicking Boone County deputies, damaging cruiser
VERONA, Ky. — Two people have been charged after firing shots outside of a dollar store in Verona. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office claims Alexis Beaver, 22, fired several shots at her boyfriend, Edwin Romero, 40, Sunday afternoon near the Dollar General store on Verona Mudlick Road. After...
NBC26
'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide
NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting hunting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
Kentucky police investigate officer-involved shooting of armed, suicidal man
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday. State police said Nicholasville police responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in the city and upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed person. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in Jessamine...
fox56news.com
Coroner names woman found dead inside Lexington home, police investigate as homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has confirmed the female’s death was caused by a gunshot wound. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Nicole Morton. Police said they are continuing the investigation as a homicide. Anyone with information about this...
WTVQ
Nicholasville police share statement on deadly weekend shooting
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Nicholasville police have released a statement regarding Saturday’s deadly shooting. In a statement shared Thursday, police say officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a “suicidal individual possessing firearms”. The department says it, “immediately activated its special response team and crisis negotiation team, which consists of two negotiators who have been specially trained in working with individuals experiencing mental health issues.”
fox56news.com
Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
fox56news.com
Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
WKYT 27
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
WLWT 5
Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
Sheriff McGuffey revokes male inmates' tablets after months of broken windows
Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey permanently revoked computer tablets from all male inmates more than a month ago because of repeated damage to jail windows.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington high school briefly locked down after reported gun on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Henry Clay High School was briefly placed on lockdown due to reports of a possible weapon on campus, Fayette County Public Schools officials said Thursday. There was a large police presence on site securing the campus and no students or staff were harmed, a spokeswoman for the district said. The campus was not evacuated, as officials said law enforcement has properly secured the area.
Comments / 2