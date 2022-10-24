ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, KY

fox56news.com

Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and unlawful imprisonment after being arrested in Nelson County. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
NBC26

'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide

NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting hunting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville police share statement on deadly weekend shooting

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Nicholasville police have released a statement regarding Saturday’s deadly shooting. In a statement shared Thursday, police say officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a “suicidal individual possessing firearms”. The department says it, “immediately activated its special response team and crisis negotiation team, which consists of two negotiators who have been specially trained in working with individuals experiencing mental health issues.”
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
LEXINGTON, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
fox56news.com

Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
NEWPORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington high school briefly locked down after reported gun on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Henry Clay High School was briefly placed on lockdown due to reports of a possible weapon on campus, Fayette County Public Schools officials said Thursday. There was a large police presence on site securing the campus and no students or staff were harmed, a spokeswoman for the district said. The campus was not evacuated, as officials said law enforcement has properly secured the area.
LEXINGTON, KY

