Police said two adults were killed following separate collisions on Monday. The first collision happened at about 7:17 a.m. around East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, the driver of a 2009 Mazda 5 minivan was going east in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when they crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO