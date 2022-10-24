Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary and Theft on Deerfield Avenue
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary and theft that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville Tuesday night, October 25, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 15200 block of Shady Grove Road at 10:42 PM Tuesday.
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
mymcmedia.org
Driver Seriously Injured in Rockville Collision
Police said a driver was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday night in Rockville. Southbound Wootton Parkway was temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road for a traffic collision around 9:30 p.m., according to the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD). Two adults were evaluated, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service...
WTOP
Md. contractor charged with attempted voyeurism after discovery of hidden camera in DC bathroom
A Maryland contractor hired to remodel an apartment in D.C. has been charged with attempted voyeurism after police say he installed a hidden camera in a bathroom changing area. Eddy Danilo Giron, 41, of Hyattsville, was arrested Wednesday and appeared in D.C. Superior Court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty and...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep
A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Separate Fatal Collisions Monday
Police said two adults were killed following separate collisions on Monday. The first collision happened at about 7:17 a.m. around East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, the driver of a 2009 Mazda 5 minivan was going east in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when they crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
popville.com
“suspect was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work…placed a hidden camera, inside of the residence”
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred between Monday, June 20, 2022 and Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect was hired by the victims to perform...
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Hit and Run Incident in Wheaton
Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Wheaton that left a bicyclist injured Sunday night. Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel and Montgomery County Police responded to a report of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle Sunday at roughly 11:00 p.m. The incident occurred in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. officer won’t be charged in pursuit that ended in deadly crash
A Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer will not face charges after a car chase in February that ended in a deadly crash. The decision comes from the Howard County State Attorney’s Office after review of a report on the pursuit conducted by the Independent Investigations Division at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
WTOP
2 separate school bus crashes cause delays in Charles County
Two school buses in Charles County were in separate crashes that sent several people to the hospital and caused delays on major Maryland roads. The first crash on Thursday happened around 2 p.m. The bus, which was carrying seven students who attend Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, and a passenger vehicle crashed into each other at the intersection of Route 227 (Marshall Corner Road) and U.S. 301. in White Plains, a Charles County Public Schools news release said.
Comments / 0