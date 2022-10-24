Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Related
Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer
CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Des Plaines, Ill., Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising Source
Des Plaines, Ill., Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising Source. Melchizedek and Susana’s son was in the fourth grade when a group of children from his school in Des Plaines, Illinois, began to verbally assault him every day. When the words turned into physical blows, the couple...
'Tripledemic' of flu, RSV, COVID could result in 'explosion' of sick patients, Chicago doctors warn
"I fully expect to see an explosion of influenza, RSV, COVID and other respiratory viruses this fall and winter."
ABC7 Chicago
Clouted owner of Rogers Park senior home fined $1,500 after resident deaths during hot spell
CHICAGO -- The clout-heavy owner of a Rogers Park senior home was fined just $1,500 after three women died during a heat spell last spring - deaths that autopsies link directly to soaring temperatures in the building where the heating system was left running. The women - Janice Reed, 68,...
napervillelocal.com
More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents
A surge in children contracting RSV, a serious respiratory illness, is filling pediatric beds at Naperville’s Edward Hospital and other suburban medical facilities and forcing some to wait long hours in ERs or be sent downstate for treatment. The situation is one that’s growing nationally, with medical professionals at...
Dry shampoos recalled due to potential cancer-causing chemicals
CHICAGO — Unilever United States issued a recall of a select of dry shampoo products made before October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen which when exposed to, can result in cancers […]
blockclubchicago.org
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
City threatens to remove ice fishing tents donated to Chicago homeless
The city is threatening to remove tents donated to homeless residents throughout Chicago by a local businessman.
Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park."I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."Hernandez...
Fire forces dozens of people out of apartment complex in Wheeling
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire forced dozens of people out of their homes in north suburban Wheeling overnight. Fire fighters were called to the Mandalane Apartments just before 4 a.m. Heavy smoke had accumulated on the third floor of the building.The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors say they were worried something like this might happen. .Fire officials said they are still evaluating the damage to determine whether its safe for some of the residents to go back inside.
Family of Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters
CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of Adam Toledo, the teen shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in Little Village in March last year, is expected to speak Wednesday. The Toledo family along with activists are speaking at 6 p.m. at CPD headquarters.This comes days after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended officer Eric Stillman be fired.CPD Supt. David Brown disagrees with the ruling - recommending that Stillman be suspended for no more than five days.The teen's family also wants Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file criminal charges against Stillman.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
West suburban senior living facility manager acquitted of neglect in death of resident
A manager of a west suburban senior living facility has been acquitted of the most serious charges involved in the death of one of the facility’s residents.
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
ABC7 Chicago
Federal civil rights lawsuit filed after Chicago police officer shot 13-year-old boy, paralyzing him
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorneys for a 13-year-old boy who was shot by Chicago police and badly injured say the officer involved should not have been on active duty. Surveillance video from a West Side gas station shows the moment the night of May 18, when a 13-year-old boy running from police is shot, as he appears to lift his hands in the air. Police say the boy was a passenger in a stolen car and ran from police.
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
CPD warn thieves stealing Kias, Hyundais using method shown on social media
Chicago police have issued warnings about clusters of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais, and using a method demonstrated on social media.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
Comments / 0