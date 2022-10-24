ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer

CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGN News

Dry shampoos recalled due to potential cancer-causing chemicals

CHICAGO — Unilever United States issued a recall of a select of dry shampoo products made before October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen which when exposed to, can result in cancers […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park."I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."Hernandez...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire forces dozens of people out of apartment complex in Wheeling

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire forced dozens of people out of their homes in north suburban Wheeling overnight. Fire fighters were called to the Mandalane Apartments just before 4 a.m. Heavy smoke had accumulated on the third floor of the building.The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors say they were worried something like this might happen. .Fire officials said they are still evaluating the damage to determine  whether its safe for some of the residents to go back inside.
WHEELING, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of Adam Toledo, the teen shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in Little Village in March last year, is expected to speak Wednesday. The Toledo family along with activists are speaking at 6 p.m. at CPD headquarters.This comes days after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended officer Eric Stillman be fired.CPD Supt. David Brown disagrees with the ruling - recommending that Stillman be suspended for no more than five days.The teen's family also wants Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file criminal charges against Stillman.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer. 
WESTMONT, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Federal civil rights lawsuit filed after Chicago police officer shot 13-year-old boy, paralyzing him

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorneys for a 13-year-old boy who was shot by Chicago police and badly injured say the officer involved should not have been on active duty. Surveillance video from a West Side gas station shows the moment the night of May 18, when a 13-year-old boy running from police is shot, as he appears to lift his hands in the air. Police say the boy was a passenger in a stolen car and ran from police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
CHICAGO, IL

