Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Small helicopter crashes in Myakka River State Park, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. - A small helicopter crashed in Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon, deputies said. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded east off of SR 72 where the small Robinson helicopter went down. Two people were inside the helicopter when it crashed, but both of them...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area organization expands foster family village

TAMPA, Fla. - Most people have heard the African proverb, it takes a village to raise a child and one Bay Area organization is taking that message to heart for foster families. New Life Village is a one-of-a-kind safe haven to get children out of the foster care system. "The...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys

LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa leaders give status update to Seminole Heights residents amid ongoing construction frustrations

TAMPA, Fla. - Construction woes have been plaguing Seminole Heights residents for close to a year as the city works to improve stormwater infrastructure. But residents who have had to deal with loud, early morning construction noises and torn-up streets, said they’ve had enough. Wednesday night the city will give an update as to where the project stands during a community meeting.
TAMPA, FL

