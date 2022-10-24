Read full article on original website
Accused Polk County Capitol rioters want evidence concealed from jury
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County residents accused of participating in the Capitol Riot were back in court on Thursday. The suspected January 6 rioters attended a virtual court in front of a D.C. judge. Olivia Pollock, Joshua Doolin, Michael Perkins and Joseph Hutchins are headed to trial in March 2023.
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Tampa Bay area leaders push for change to prevent deadly pedestrian crashes
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida remains one of the deadliest places for pedestrians in the country, and recent crashes in the Tampa Bay area are calling attention to the need for change during National Pedestrian Safety Month. The Tampa Bay area’s weather makes it easy to be outside, but it can...
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
Hillsborough deputies searching for missing man with autism
VALRICO, Fla. - A man with autism who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He is now back home with family. No other information was immediately available.
Small helicopter crashes in Myakka River State Park, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. - A small helicopter crashed in Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon, deputies said. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded east off of SR 72 where the small Robinson helicopter went down. Two people were inside the helicopter when it crashed, but both of them...
Judge affirms decision to invalidate proposed Hillsborough transportation tax referendum on ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County judge has affirmed her decision to invalidate the proposed transportation tax referendum on November's ballot. It further throws the county's plans into question as it waits for another court ruling, just weeks from the final vote. "The stay will be lifted. That means the...
15-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot student with gun he brought to Lakeland school, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after threatening another student with a gun he brought to Tenoroc High School in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. The school resource deputy was told by another student about someone having a gun on campus. The sheriff's office said the...
Ex-girlfriend says man accused of stabbing woman to death was once jailed for stabbing her, too
TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies found Matthew Terry hiding in the bushes back in May. Investigators said Terry and his girlfriend, Kay Baker argued before she was found stabbed to death. According to acting Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez, Baker was "nearly decapitated." The alleged crime is a gruesome one,...
Bay Area organization expands foster family village
TAMPA, Fla. - Most people have heard the African proverb, it takes a village to raise a child and one Bay Area organization is taking that message to heart for foster families. New Life Village is a one-of-a-kind safe haven to get children out of the foster care system. "The...
Preview of the Clearwater Greek Festival
One of Pinellas County's oldest cultural celebrations is back this weekend. The Clearwater Greek Fest will take place Oct. 28-30.
Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys
LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
More than 220,000 Floridians cast their ballots since early voting began
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco and Hernando counties are the latest counties in the Tampa Bay area to open polling locations for in-person early voters after 37 counties started on Monday. According to the Division of Elections, as of Wednesday, more than 220,000 Floridians had already cast their ballots...
State Rep. Jackie Toledo sues campaign manager over 'grossly offensive' text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo – a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis – of sending her "unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images."
Accused Seminole Heights murderer Howell Trae Donaldson doesn’t want to be called a serial killer
SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. - The man dubbed the "Seminole Heights serial killer" doesn’t want the moniker used during his trial. October marks five years since prosecutors say Howell Trae Donaldson went on a random killing spree in Seminole Heights. Donaldson, however, doesn't want to be called "serial killer" or...
Tampa leaders give status update to Seminole Heights residents amid ongoing construction frustrations
TAMPA, Fla. - Construction woes have been plaguing Seminole Heights residents for close to a year as the city works to improve stormwater infrastructure. But residents who have had to deal with loud, early morning construction noises and torn-up streets, said they’ve had enough. Wednesday night the city will give an update as to where the project stands during a community meeting.
Clearwater voters to decide on new developments at old city hall, former Harborview site
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The development of downtown Clearwater is now in the hands of voters. If passed, a referendum would turn the old city hall and a portion of the former Harborview site into apartments, a hotel and retail space. "My fear is that if this referendum doesn’t pass, we...
Crews still working in Sarasota County to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Trucks and crews cleaning up debris have become a familiar sight in Sarasota County. They are still working as fast and as hard as they can to get debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of yards. For the last three weeks, Jeff Wise from North Carolina...
St. Pete approves 50 percent funding increase for Meals on Wheels as 800 seniors sit on waiting list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County provides thousands of senior’s no-cost meals each year, but the cost of those meals has increased along with the need in the community. In 2021, neighborly volunteers and staff delivered 633,500 meals to seniors. The cost per meal is...
