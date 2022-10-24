ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

PODCAST: Storylines and Predictions for No. 8 Oregon at California

What are the major storylines for No. 8 Oregon to beat the home team in California? Who do we expect will play well on offense and defense for the Ducks? What key stats will play out on both sides of the football for the Ducks? Plus, final score game predictions. All that and a lot more is discussed on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast with DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy