Minnesota HS playoff volleyball scores
(KFGO/KNFL) Here are scores from Minnesota high school volleyball playoff action. Hawley over Fergus Falls 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) Perham over Frazee 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12) DGF over Pelican Rapids 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-12) Thief River Falls over Crookston 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-17) Park Rapids over Warroad 3-1...
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
2022 Fargo Urban Deer Hunt
The City of Fargo, Fargo Park District and Sandhills Archery Club Announce 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. Interested individuals encouraged to register for program. FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for The City of Fargo’s 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer population in The City of Fargo by utilizing a limited archery season and a small number of certified hunters. As approved by the Fargo City Commission and Fargo Parks, the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program will operate on property owned by the Fargo Park District and The City of Fargo.
“Other Guys” take stage in Fairmont for the Minnesota Governor’s candidate forum
FAIRMONT, Minn. – Thursday night’s face-off in Fairmont in southwest Minnesota is being billed as a debate among “The Other Guys.”. For one hour, four “alternative” campaigns for governor — Independence-Alliance, Legal Marijuana Now, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, and the Socialist Workers Party — will have either their candidate for governor or lieutenant governor fielding questions.
Authorities uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring operating in North Dakota, Minnesota and 4 other states
LINCOLN, NEB. (KFGO) -Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef, estimated at around $1 million.
West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
40 county sheriffs across Minnesota endorse Republican AG candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has secured endorsements from 40 county sheriffs across Minnesota, which analysts said is unusual for a group that tends to stay out of the political fray. Schultz said it represents a broad base of support all around Minnesota. “Minnesotans...
ND Click It or Ticket campaign begins next week
FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota law enforcement will begin a Click It or Ticket campaign Nov. 1. The Highway Patrol said there were 89 traffic fatalities in 2022 through Oct. 21. 64 percent of those involved people who were not belted. That’s one more fatality than during the same...
Charges filed in deadly shooting outside St. Cloud business
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a coworker in St. Cloud. He’s accused of shooting her in the neck outside their workplace. Michael Carpenter of St. cloud is charged with 2nd-degree murder for the shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile early Monday morning. Hammond was found next to her vehicle in the parking lot with a puddle of blood around her head.
RSV on the rise in N.D., HHS encourages broader testing among those at risk
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Health and Human Services Department is sounding the alarm about an early and concerning RSV season after reports of increased numbers of pediatric hospitalizations due to the respiratory virus in the state and encouraging broader testing for RSV among young children and older adults who have acute respiratory illness.
State Auditor review: N.D.’s election system “exceptionally unlikely” to be exploited by fraud
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Auditor’s Office has released a review on the security of the state’s election system. While six vulnerabilities or threats related to the voting process were identified, they were all labeled low risk, and the review analysis said unprecedented collusion would have to occur for the state’s election system to be exploited.
Suspects detained after Red River Valley SWAT situation at south Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted The Fargo Police Department with a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building within the 4800 block of 47th St. South. Five were detained during the search. There were no injuries. Fire crews were...
Wrigley: ND law prohibits election officials from requiring proof of citizenship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – With less than two weeks to go before the general election, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley has issued an opinion regarding proof of citizenship and voting, answering a request made by Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick in July. In the letter, Wrigley says North Dakota law prohibits election officials from requiring a voter to provide documentary proof of citizenship in order to vote.
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing last week in Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KFGO) – A man accused of stabbing another man in the back at a home in Mahnomen last week has been charged with attempted murder. Police said the victim told officers he was stabbed by Elias Thompson, Jr. Four others who were at the home when the...
Have a low level active warrant in West Fargo? Certain ones can be cleared without arrest next Tues.
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Overwhelmed by the number of outstanding active warrants, West Fargo Municipal Court is holding a “Second Chance” day next week for those with warrants who show up before Judge Trent Barkus. Police Chief Denis Otterness says it’s possible those with outstanding warrants could...
Suspect arrested, facing charges after accused of firing gun in Fargo convenience store
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is jailed facing charges stemming from a shooting at a gas station in Fargo. He’s identified as 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson, Jr. Police responded to a report of shots fired at Loaf N’ Jug at the corner of 18th Street and 25th Street South shortly before 7 p.m Monday.
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
