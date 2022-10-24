CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man who went swimming Friday night at Carmel Beach has not been found, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Nate Ramirez, of Carmel, went swimming in a wetsuit but was never seen again. The sheriff's office sent a dive team and drone on Monday and Tuesday but could not locate The post Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies appeared first on KION546.

