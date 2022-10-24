Read full article on original website
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
KSBW.com
This is what Monterey's doing to reduce vehicle emissions
MONTEREY, Calif. — City council held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the status of the Monterey Climate Action Plan. The plan, adopted by the city in June 2016, established greenhouse gas emission reduction goals for 2020, 2030 and 2050, which align with state requirements. By 2020, the city's...
benitolink.com
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose
On Oct. 25, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported 8.7 miles east of Seven Trees, near San Jose. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 11:42 a.m. at a depth of 4.3 miles. Five minutes later a 3.1 earthquake was reported 9.3 miles from Seven...
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake originated from San Jose
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON 10/25/22 AT 12:11 P.M. : According to the USGS, the epicenter of the 5.1 earthquake was just south of Mt. Hamilton in San Jose. The earthquake occurred on the Calaveras Fault and there was a 3.1 magnitude aftershock recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to the USGS. So far, no severe The post 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake originated from San Jose appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Caltrans schedules overnight lane closures on Hwy 101 near SJB
Caltrans announced overnight lane closures on Highway 101 near San Juan Bautista are scheduled beginning Oct. 26 for drainage infrastructure repairs. According to the news release the closures were originally scheduled to start Oct. 27. Caltrans said travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Highway 101...
KSBW.com
Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
KSBW.com
Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident
APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A water main failure led to eastbound Del Monte Avenue and Palo Verde Avenue being closed for most of Monday morning. Cal Am Water was on the scene and fixing the water main break. The City tweeted out that eastbound Del Monte will continue to have the second travel lane closed at The post Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down appeared first on KION546.
Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man who went swimming Friday night at Carmel Beach has not been found, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Nate Ramirez, of Carmel, went swimming in a wetsuit but was never seen again. The sheriff's office sent a dive team and drone on Monday and Tuesday but could not locate The post Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies appeared first on KION546.
Could the downtown Santa Cruz library and the farmers market swap places?
If Measure O is defeated and the library/mixed-use project goes forward on Lot 4, then the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market's permanent home could be part of a larger plaza project on the old library block. It's not a new idea, but one some might have missed amid all the questions of downtown development.
One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The post One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos appeared first on KION546.
Bus lines reopen after structure fire on Front Street
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 10/25/22 AT 12:35 PM: Santa Cruz Fire Department confirmed with KION that bus lines have reopened after a structure fire occurred on Front Street. Firefighters said they reported to the scene after hearing calls of flames being seen from the sides of the old Yoga Center. Firefighters said they The post Bus lines reopen after structure fire on Front Street appeared first on KION546.
Active shooter report at Santa Cruz High 'likely a prank,' officials say after lockdown
More than 1,100 students at Santa Cruz High School plus more at district schools around the city were locked down Thursday morning after police received a report of an active shooting on the Santa Cruz High campus. Officials later determined the report to be false and SCHS students were being bused to Depot Park to reunite with families.
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
ediblemontereybay.com
Hapa Bros. Marries Asian and Southern Cooking in a Fresh Way
October 25, 2022 – The great fried chicken sandwich debate is over. You won’t find the tenderest, juiciest, most flavorful version at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A, but rather sold fresh and hot from the Hapa Bros. food truck, owned and operated by Aaron and Jason Ricketts and headquartered in San Juan Bautista. Their take on the classic sandwich is the star item on a menu that features American foods with an Asian twist.
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
kazu.org
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
