Alabama State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots have received trade calls about four veteran WRs

The New England Patriots apparently are the team to call if you're an NFL team seeking wide receiver help. The Patriots have fielded calls from teams on four of their veteran wide receivers -- Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne -- ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, our Phil Perry reported Wednesday.
WTOP

Unbeaten Eagles hope Quinn strengthens run at Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With one big trade for a big-time pass rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles crystalized a mission statement that already seemed clear to anyone who watched Jalen Hurts and crew get off to an undefeated start — this team is all-in on the Super Bowl. The preseason...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles’ debut

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Dolphins hoping to take advantage of floundering Lions

MIAMI (4-3) at DETROIT (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 7-5. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Dolphins 32-21 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Miami. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (3), SCORING (19). DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Titans visit Houston looking for 5th straight win overall

TENNESSEE (4-2) at HOUSTON (1-4-1) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. BETTING LINE: Titans by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 4-2, Texans 3-2-1. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 22-18. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Texans 28-25 on Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. LAST WEEK: Titans beat Colts 19-10;...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount

Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Patriots Week 8 injury report: Three key players remain sidelined

The New England Patriots did not make any changes to their injury report on Thursday as they prepare for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the New York Jets. Center David Andrews (concussion), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) each were listed as non-participants in practice for the second straight day. Eight other Pats players, including cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) remain limited.
WTOP

Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.

