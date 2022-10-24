Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cowboys Expected To Sign Free Agent Cornerback After Losing Jourdan Lewis To Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their dominant defense on Sunday. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot during the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions and is believed to be out for the remainder of the season. As a result, Dallas is turning to a free agent ...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-4 through the first seven games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 10 games to be played, it’s hard...
Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: Here’s why Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen made the move
Brian Daboll values dependability. Kadarius Toney was far from dependable during his time with the Giants. And so it is that Toney is no longer a member of Daboll’s team. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even though Daboll didn’t come out and say it Thursday, it’s...
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
NFL trade deadline tracker 2022: Kadarius Toney, Robert Quinn among players moved
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
Perry: Patriots have received trade calls about four veteran WRs
The New England Patriots apparently are the team to call if you're an NFL team seeking wide receiver help. The Patriots have fielded calls from teams on four of their veteran wide receivers -- Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne -- ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, our Phil Perry reported Wednesday.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Unbeaten Eagles hope Quinn strengthens run at Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With one big trade for a big-time pass rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles crystalized a mission statement that already seemed clear to anyone who watched Jalen Hurts and crew get off to an undefeated start — this team is all-in on the Super Bowl. The preseason...
3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles’ debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and...
Dolphins hoping to take advantage of floundering Lions
MIAMI (4-3) at DETROIT (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 7-5. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Dolphins 32-21 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Miami. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (3), SCORING (19). DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
Titans visit Houston looking for 5th straight win overall
TENNESSEE (4-2) at HOUSTON (1-4-1) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. BETTING LINE: Titans by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 4-2, Texans 3-2-1. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 22-18. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Texans 28-25 on Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. LAST WEEK: Titans beat Colts 19-10;...
Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount
Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
Patriots Week 8 injury report: Three key players remain sidelined
The New England Patriots did not make any changes to their injury report on Thursday as they prepare for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the New York Jets. Center David Andrews (concussion), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) each were listed as non-participants in practice for the second straight day. Eight other Pats players, including cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) remain limited.
Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.
