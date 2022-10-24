Southern Bluffs Elementary School fundraises for new swing set

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The latest addition at La Crosse’s Southern Bluffs Elementary School has students screaming with delight.

A brand new swing set will be installed at the school’s playground for the first time in its history.

Students and teachers celebrated the big news.

PTO members say fundraising was a breeze because of all the community support.

“With all the parents and families and community support, we’ve actually exceeded the goal, so we’re almost at 32,000 now so we’re so thrilled that we’ll be getting the swings hopefully in the summer,” said the Chair of the PTO Swings Project Kara Seiffert.

There will be 8 swings in total and they will all be fully accessible for people of all abilities.

The swing set should be installed in the summer.

