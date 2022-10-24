Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools is looking to increase its graduation rate to 86% by 2026. The district offered an update Tuesday on its efforts after two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbus City Schools Chief Performance Officer Dr. Russell Brown said despite the pandemic, the district saw a small shift in […]
Columbus schools eyeing software to address bus route issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
myfox28columbus.com
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach from Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials became...
cwcolumbus.com
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
cwcolumbus.com
Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
Ohio State puts 3 fraternities, sorority on probation or suspension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three fraternities and a sorority at Ohio State University are facing various punishments after officials say they violated the school’s code of conduct, including accusations of alcohol violations and hazing. School records show the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity are...
Ohio State earned $34M in city’s biggest-ever jobs incentive, replaced by a bigger one
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University exited early from what had been the largest economic incentive deal in Columbus history – as it entered the new record holder. But even lopping off the last three years of a 15-year deal, OSU Wexner Medical Center already created 3,000 more jobs than the 5,600 […]
Reynoldsburg interim superintendent plans to stay course despite being 4th super this year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — “It really wasn’t about me wanting to do it,” Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave said. “It was about my district needed me right now.”. Dr. Cosgrave calls it an obligation to her students and staff. It’s why she stepped in and was named the newest interim superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools.
cwcolumbus.com
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
sciotopost.com
Lancaster City Schools To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony on New High School
LANCASTER, OH (October 25, 2022) – Lancaster City Schools is pleased to invite the community to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school building on Thursday, October 27th, at 4:30 p.m. at 1312 Granville Pike. This is the final project in the district’s master facilities plan, made possible because of the community’s incredible support of the schools. The new high school, estimated to be 369,393 square feet, will include 4,528 square feet of mezzanines. The renderings below show what the building will look like from the exterior.
Columbus schools to add metal detectors following shooting threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors. After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city […]
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
Columbus post office hiring carriers starting at nearly $22 per hour ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus post office is hosting job fairs next month, hoping to hire more city carriers ahead of the busy holiday season. USPS announced Thursday that they plan to host job fairs every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill open positions at the 2323 Citygate Drive location in Columbus. The starting salary for the full-time positions is $21.91 per hour.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
Ohioans Cope with Rising Rents as Average Household Incomes Fall
More than 440,000 renter households in Ohio are at or below the poverty line
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 28-30, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
wosu.org
Columbus to host first-ever Diwali celebration Wednesday
The Hindu faith is celebrated during the month of October in the United States, and the city of Columbus is doing its part to recognize the country’s third largest religion with its first-ever Diwali celebration on Wednesday. At a recent Columbus City Council meeting, members opened the floor to...
14-year-old Bexley freshman wins state championship, chases professional aspirations
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen-year-old Amiya Bowles made history Saturday, becoming the first Bexley High School girls tennis player to win a singles state championship since 1982. Bowles, who switched from swimming to tennis during the pandemic, won the Division II title as a freshman. It is the first Bexley tennis player to win a […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State releases football schedule for 2023 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletics has released the 2023 football schedule for the Buckeyes. The team will play an even split of six home games and six away games. Ohio State will open the season on Sept. 2 with a Big Ten game at Indiana. 2023 Ohio...
Comments / 0