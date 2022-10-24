Read full article on original website
Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
Smokies ballpark site plan seeks to reunify city
We’re seeing another important use emerge for a new Tennessee Smokies ballpark: the site design will seek to unify traditional neighborhoods fragmented by urban renewal in the past. As in many American cities, urban renewal led to some side effects, including the separation of neighborhoods. That has been determined...
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
Zoo Knoxville representatives said Jumbe was euthanized due to declining health. A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO. Updated: 10 hours ago. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking...
Neighbors debate road closure in Corryton, often used to navigate Gibbs school zones
CORRYTON, Tenn. — Knox County Commissioner Richie Beeler said he's heard from neighbors frustrated by the volume of traffic along Karnes Drive in Corryton. "It has become a very popular route around the Gibbs school zones, especially in the peak times," Beeler said. "In response to the concerns of some of the residents, we engaged with Knox County Engineering and Public Works and they studied the traffic flow and the roads in the area."
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that Rob Maupin and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County Home to visit a few friends when they were struck by another motor vehicle at the back of their car.
KPD: 1 person taken to hospital after crash on westbound I-40 in Knoxville
A multivehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 near downtown Knoxville Wednesday morning has caused some traffic delays
6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
Two indicted in connection to Knoxville sports card shop robbery
Two Blount County men were indicted in Kentucky after being accused of stealing collectible cards in 2021.
Rural Metro graduates new class of 32 recruits
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire walked 32 new recruits across a graduation stage at the Knox County Health Department auditorium on Thursday. This group of firefighters represents the last three recruiting classes from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Rural Metro honored all three classes because they were not able to have an in-person ceremony since 2019.
Knoxville police locate missing teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen Wednesday. Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Her grandmother waited for...
25-Year-Old Amilear Rony Jeronimo-Sales Arrested In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that three cars were involved in a collision on Interstate 40 East.
Multiple Tennessee Trails Closed After Bears 'Bluff Charge' Hikers
The trails will be closed until further notice after officials reported an increase in "bluff charges."
Affordable home neighborhood opens in Dandridge
A neighborhood in Dandridge opened last week after a new construction development under the Housing and Urban Development code.
South Knoxville becomes ‘Central District’ under KPD’s new district layout
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Under Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel‘s direction, the city of Knoxville will go from having two different districts to three. According to Noel, the reorganization comes as the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) continues to focus on reducing violent crime and enhancing community policing. “Before, we had the two districts and a […]
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
TWRA confirms euthanized black bear was one that attacked man at Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has confirmed the bear it caught and euthanized earlier this week was the one responsible for attacking a man inside a rental cabin in Gatlinburg. The TWRA said it received DNA testing results linking the bear to the attack...
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
