Knoxville, TN

WATE

Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Smokies ballpark site plan seeks to reunify city

We’re seeing another important use emerge for a new Tennessee Smokies ballpark: the site design will seek to unify traditional neighborhoods fragmented by urban renewal in the past. As in many American cities, urban renewal led to some side effects, including the separation of neighborhoods. That has been determined...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers

Zoo Knoxville representatives said Jumbe was euthanized due to declining health. A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO. Updated: 10 hours ago. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Neighbors debate road closure in Corryton, often used to navigate Gibbs school zones

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Knox County Commissioner Richie Beeler said he's heard from neighbors frustrated by the volume of traffic along Karnes Drive in Corryton. "It has become a very popular route around the Gibbs school zones, especially in the peak times," Beeler said. "In response to the concerns of some of the residents, we engaged with Knox County Engineering and Public Works and they studied the traffic flow and the roads in the area."
CORRYTON, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro graduates new class of 32 recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire walked 32 new recruits across a graduation stage at the Knox County Health Department auditorium on Thursday. This group of firefighters represents the last three recruiting classes from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Rural Metro honored all three classes because they were not able to have an in-person ceremony since 2019.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen Wednesday. Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Her grandmother waited for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

South Knoxville becomes ‘Central District’ under KPD’s new district layout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Under Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel‘s direction, the city of Knoxville will go from having two different districts to three. According to Noel, the reorganization comes as the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) continues to focus on reducing violent crime and enhancing community policing. “Before, we had the two districts and a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?

Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Community Policy