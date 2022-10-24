Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at South Carolina
Missouri faces South Carolina top next on the schedule after getting its first SEC win of the season last week with a 17-14 victory over over Vanderbilt. Staying the win column against a South Carolina team that has been hot lately, currently riding a 4-game win streak, won’t be an easy task. The Tigers revealed their uniforms ahead of what could be an interesting contest, especially considering the near-victory against Auburn and the run for the money that they gave the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina assistant has hilarious analogy for Gamecocks' kickoff return against Texas A&M
South Carolina pulled off a first-ever victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 22 by way of a 30-24 score at WIlliams-Brice Stadium. The game started off in the best way possible for the Gamecocks as Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards to give his team the lead just seconds into the contest.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. South Carolina
The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here is how to watch and listen.
SEC power rankings: South Carolina's unexpected rise, LSU's hot streak alters Week 9 poll
South Carolina overachieved during Shane Beamer's first season and the 2022 campaign was supposed to be the year the Gamecocks came back down to earth facing one of the nation's most arduous schedules — at least that was the narrative. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 following Saturday's win over Texas A&M and has won four straight games for the first time in nine years entering this weekend's home game against Missouri.
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest
GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
Dontavius Braswell's Big Play Ability Fits South Carolina's Vision
South Carolina running back commit Dontavius Braswell has an innate ability to create explosive plays, which fits their offensive goals.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
Yardbarker
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Eliah Drinkwitz: Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler 'Comfortable Within His System'
Eliah Drinkwitz spoke about Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler and what makes him hard to defend.
Everything Shane Beamer Said On Paul Finebaum
Head coach Shane Beamer joined the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday afternoon and discussed everything South Carolina following their big win.
WIS-TV
Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
live5news.com
Bulldogs Sweep MEAC Weekly Football Honors
NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 –Today, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) named South Carolina State senior wide receiver Shaquan Davis as this week’s football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Patrick Godbolt, a junior defensive end of South Carolina State, earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
manninglive.com
Monarch marching band visits SCSU
The Manning High School Golden Pride Marching Band participated in the South Carolina State University 2022 Homecoming Parade! The audience danced and celebrated as the Pride of I-95 moved through the streets of Orangeburg. Keep up the good work Golden Pride!
Lexington, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
