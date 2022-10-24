ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at South Carolina

Missouri faces South Carolina top next on the schedule after getting its first SEC win of the season last week with a 17-14 victory over over Vanderbilt. Staying the win column against a South Carolina team that has been hot lately, currently riding a 4-game win streak, won’t be an easy task. The Tigers revealed their uniforms ahead of what could be an interesting contest, especially considering the near-victory against Auburn and the run for the money that they gave the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

SEC power rankings: South Carolina's unexpected rise, LSU's hot streak alters Week 9 poll

South Carolina overachieved during Shane Beamer's first season and the 2022 campaign was supposed to be the year the Gamecocks came back down to earth facing one of the nation's most arduous schedules — at least that was the narrative. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 following Saturday's win over Texas A&M and has won four straight games for the first time in nine years entering this weekend's home game against Missouri.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest

GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC

Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Bulldogs Sweep MEAC Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 –Today, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) named South Carolina State senior wide receiver Shaquan Davis as this week’s football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Patrick Godbolt, a junior defensive end of South Carolina State, earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.
ORANGEBURG, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
manninglive.com

Monarch marching band visits SCSU

The Manning High School Golden Pride Marching Band participated in the South Carolina State University 2022 Homecoming Parade! The audience danced and celebrated as the Pride of I-95 moved through the streets of Orangeburg. Keep up the good work Golden Pride!
ORANGEBURG, SC
High School Football PRO

Lexington, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC

